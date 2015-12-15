Marine Deck Machinery Market to Discern Magnified Growth During 2016 – 2025
As per a recent report Researching the market, the Marine Deck Machinery market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.
The report throws light on the raw material Suppliers, vendors, manufacturers, and market consumers in the value chain of this sector that is Marine Deck Machinery . What’s more, the scenarios of regions and its impact on the Marine Deck Machinery market are discussed in the accounts.
Key Players Operating in Global Marine Deck Machinery Market
The global marine deck machinery market is highly concentrated among the top few manufacturers. A few of the key players operating in the global marine deck machinery market are:
- TaiXing Expansion Marine Equipment Co., Ltd. (EME)
- TUF Marine (Chongqing Perpetual Imp & Exp. Co., Ltd.)
- Mitsubishi Heavy Industries
- Marine Equipments Pellegrini
- MacGregor (Cargotec)
- China Shipbuilding Industry Company Limited
- Coastal Marine Equipment Incorporated
- Kongsberg Maritime
- Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd.
- China State Shipbuilding Corporation Limited
- dsic.cn
- KUAN MARINE SERVICES PTE LTD
- TTS Group ASA
- PALFINGER AG
Global Marine Deck Machinery Market: Research Scope
Global Marine Deck Machinery Market, by Type of Ship
- Commercial
- Leisure (Cruise)
Global Marine Deck Machinery Market, by System Type
- Steam
- Hydraulic
- Electrical
Global Marine Deck Machinery Market, by Product Type
- Lifting and Handling Equipment
- Anchoring System
- Winch
- Capstan
- Windlass
- Others
Global Marine Deck Machinery Market, by End-use Industry
- Automotive
- Aviation
- Construction
- E-commerce
- Healthcare
- Manufacturing
- Mining
- Transportation
Global Marine Deck Machinery Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
