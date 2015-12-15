Solar Thermal Collectors Market Research Report by Key Market Players Analysis2017 – 2025

Solar Thermal Collectors Market Insights 2019, is a professional and in-depth study on the current state of the global Solar Thermal Collectors industry with a focus on the Global market. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the Solar Thermal Collectors manufacturers and is a valuable source of guidance and direction for companies and individuals interested in the industry. Overall, the report provides an in-depth insight of 2019-2025 global Solar Thermal Collectors market covering all important parameters.

The key points of the Solar Thermal Collectors Market report:

The report provides a basic overview of the Solar Thermal Collectors industry including its definition, applications and manufacturing technology.

The report explores the international and Chinese major industry players in detail. In this part, the report presents the company profile, product specifications, capacity, production value, and 2019-2025 market shares for each company.

Through the statistical analysis, the report depicts the global total market of Solar Thermal Collectors industry including capacity, production, production value, cost/profit, supply/demand and Chinese import/export.

The total market is further divided by company, by country, and by application/type for the competitive landscape analysis.

The report then estimates 2019-2025 market development trends of Solar Thermal Collectors industry. Analysis of upstream raw materials, downstream demand, and current market dynamics is also carried out.

The report makes some important proposals for a new project of Solar Thermal Collectors Industry before evaluating its feasibility.

There are 3 key segments covered in this report: competitor segment, product type segment, end use/application segment.

For competitor segment, the report includes global key players of Solar Thermal Collectors are included:

Notable Developments

The global solar thermal collectors market has undergone several key developments in recent times, mainly due to advancements in the energy sector.

The recently held Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week opened new opportunities for growth across the global solar thermal collectors market. The event saw contracting of Shams Power Company’s maintenance, repair, and overhaul operations to Sanad Powertech. Sanad is an offshoot of Mubadala Investment Company, and has been at the forefront of technological advancements. The new project will fall under the indigenous portfolio of Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company. Use of solar thermal collectors in the form of parabolic mirrors shall serve as an important contributor to market growth.

Use of mirrors for producing concentrated solar power (CSP) has helped market vendors in tracing an ascending trajectory of growth. The efficiency of CSP largely relies on the performance and effectiveness of solar collector mirrors. Therefore, this practice is expected to drive sales across the global solar thermal collectors market.

Global Solar Thermal Collectors Market: Growth Drivers

Growing Demand for Renewable Sources of Power

Use of solar thermal collectors in a multitude of solar technologies has transcended as an important driver of demand. Depletion of fossil fuels, and the inability to sustain their growth, have led energy scientists to invest in solar and wind power systems. Furthermore, the viability of harnessing solar energy towards electricity production has further helping in driving sales across the global solar thermal collectors market. The residential, industrial, and commercial sectors have become prominent consumers of solar thermal collectors. Presence of multiple streams for attracting revenues has played a defining role in driving demand within the global solar thermal collectors market.

Relevance of Solar Troughs and Towers

Solar towers and troughs are installed across several systems and landscapes, majorly due to the effectiveness of the former in collection of solar energy. The viability of using these troughs for optimising solar power has generated fresh revenues within the global market. Besides, development of solar farms across a range of regional territories has garnered the attention of the masses. Heating devices have attracted immense popularity across multiple sectors and industries. This trend has also contributed towards propelling sales across the solar thermal collectors market.

The global solar thermal collectors market is segmented as:

By Product

Concentrating

Non-Concentrating Flat Plate Evacuated Tube Unglazed Water Collector Air Collector



Reasons to Purchase this Report:

* Estimates 2019-2025 Solar Thermal Collectors market development trends with the recent trends and SWOT analysis

* Market dynamics scenario, along with growth opportunities of the market in the years to come

* Market segmentation analysis including qualitative and quantitative research incorporating the impact of economic and policy aspects

* Regional and country level analysis integrating the demand and supply forces that are influencing the growth of the market.

* Competitive landscape involving the market share of major players, along with the new projects and strategies adopted by players in the past five years

* Comprehensive company profiles covering the product offerings, key financial information, recent developments, SWOT analysis, and strategies employed by the major market players