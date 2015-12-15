Whole Exome Sequencing Market Segmentation: Based on Product, Application and Region by2017 – 2025

Indepth Study of this Whole Exome Sequencing Market

TMRR, in its recently published Market research report, supplies an understanding of the many different facets of the market that is Whole Exome Sequencing . This market's all-purpose evaluation throws light and depicts the data. Even the demand-side and supply-side trends are monitored to give a crystal clear picture of the industry scenario.

As per the research, the Whole Exome Sequencing market is anticipated to Attain a value of ~US$XX at the end of 20-19 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% throughout the forecast period (2019-2029). The different parameters that are likely to cultivate the growth of the market while within the decade are discussed within the analysis.

Which Company is predicted to control the market in terms of market share? How have evolving administration and regulatory policies affected the increase of this Whole Exome Sequencing ? Which Application of the Whole Exome Sequencing is forecast to create the revenue? At present, Which would be the observable trends in the market that is Whole Exome Sequencing s? How Are market players adjusting into the prices of raw materials that are essential?

Crucial Data included in the Whole Exome Sequencing market report:

The Political and economic prognosis in different regions as well as the influence on the Whole Exome Sequencing economy

Development Prospect of market players at the developing markets

Current And future prospects of various sections of the Whole Exome Sequencing economy

Y-o-Y Growth projection of those different regional markets

Impact Of those many regulatory policies on the Whole Exome Sequencing market in various regions

Market Segments Covered from the Whole Exome Sequencing Market

The growth capacity Promote value of each of sub-segments and those segments is included in the report.

Drivers and Restraints

Technological progression in sequencing systems, collaborations and partnerships amongst leading research organizations for improved drug discovery, and an increasing expenditure on research and development are the major factors driving the global whole exome sequencing market. However, factors such as unavailability of trained workforce, increasing trend of funds and grants from universities and research organizations, and high instrument costs are challenging the growth of this market.

Global Whole Exome Sequencing Market: Regional Outlook

North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Rest of the World are the regional segments of the whole exome sequencing market. Amongst these, North America stands as the largest whole exome sequencing market. This is mainly due to the increasing application of whole exome sequencing for detection of rare diseases, increasing awareness programs through industry meets and conferences, and government funding for whole exome sequencing studies. In 2010, as per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), approximately 1,148,200 persons above the age of 13 and more were diagnosed with HIV infection in the United States, including 207,600 individuals whose infections had not been diagnosed.

Europe is the second largest market for whole exome sequencing. This is because Europe is a leading region for the diagnostics and treatment of cancer and HIV diseases. As per the World Health Organization (WHO), Europe is home to almost one quarter of the world’s cancer patients with 3.2 million new patients diagnosed every year. In 2010, UNAIDS estimated that approximately 2.3 million people were living with HIV in Europe. The prevalence of HIV among adults varies from less than 0.2% of the population in Central Europe to more than 1% of the population in parts of Eastern Europe.

Asia Pacific and Rest of the World are expected to be lucrative markets for whole exome sequencing in the coming years. Increasing research and development initiatives and strategic expansion and acquisitions among research organizations in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific are favoring the growth of this regional market. The increasing impact of bioinformatics and biotechnology research in Latin America is anticipated to fuel the growth of whole exome sequencing market. An increasing number of patients diagnosed with HIV in the emerging economies of India, China, and Brazil will lead to significant growth of the whole exome sequencing market in these regions.

Companies Mentioned in Report

The report mentions top players in the whole exome sequencing market, namely Agilent Technologies, BGI, Eurofins Genomics, Macrogen Inc., GENEWIZ Inc., Ambry Genetics, Illumina Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., Roche NimbleGen Inc., Sengenics, and Knome Inc. among others.

