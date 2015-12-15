Micro-mobility market to witness an impressive growth during the forecast period 2016 – 2025

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Micro-mobility market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

The report throws light on the raw material Suppliers, vendors, manufacturers, and market consumers in the value chain of this sector that is Micro-mobility . What’s more, the scenarios of regions and its impact on the Micro-mobility market are discussed in the accounts.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global micro-mobility market is highly fragmented with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 20%–25% of the market share. Some of the key players operating in the global micro-mobility market are:

Marble

Easymile SAS

Skip Transportation

Spin Scooters

Sway Mobility

Floatility GmbH

Beijing Mobike Technology Co. Ltd.

Bird Rides Inc.

LimeBike

Rydies

Segway Inc.

Dynamic Bicycles

Scoot Network

Zagster

Grubhub

Postmates

Uber

Ola

DoorDash

Zomato

Micro Mobility Systems

GoJek

GoBike

Global Micro-mobility Market: Research Scope

Global Micro-mobility Market, by Requirement Type

First and Last Mile Trips

Short Distance Trips

Global Micro-mobility Market, by Location

Tracks

Roads

Footpaths

Global Micro-mobility Market, by Application

Commercial

Private

Global Micro-mobility Market, by Autonomy Level

Manual

Semi-autonomous

Autonomous

Global Micro-mobility Market, by Power Source

Man-powered

Fuel-powered

HEV

PHEV

BEV

Global Micro-mobility Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

