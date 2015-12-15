LCP Connectors Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2017 – 2026
As per a recent report Researching the market, the LCP Connectors market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.
The report throws light on the raw material Suppliers, vendors, manufacturers, and market consumers in the value chain of this sector that is LCP Connectors . What’s more, the scenarios of regions and its impact on the LCP Connectors market are discussed in the accounts.
Key Manufacturers Operating in Global Market
The global LCP connectors market was highly fragmented in 2018. Key manufacturers operating in the global market are:
- TE Connectivity Ltd.
- 3M Company
- OMRON Corporation
- Hirose Electric Co. Ltd.
- Celanese Corporation
- Axon' Cable
- RTP Company
- HARTING Technology Group
- Japan Aviation Electronics Industry, Ltd.
- Asia International Enterprise (HK) Limited
- Cinch Connectivity Solutions
- Polyplastics Co. Ltd
- Solvay SA and Molex Inc.
Global LCP Connectors Market: Research Scope
Global LCP Connectors Market, by Connector Type
- Heavy-duty Power Connectors
- Rectangular Connectors
- Backplane Connectors
- Memory Connectors
- FFC, FPC Connectors
- Card Edge Connectors
- Fiber Optic Connectors
- Circular Connectors
- Modular Connectors
- Solid-state Lighting Connectors
- D-shaped Connectors
- Coaxial Connectors
- Power Connectors
- Others
Global LCP Connectors Market, by Application
- Electrical & Electronics (E&E)
- Industrial Machinery
- Automotive
- Others
Global LCP Connectors Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- U.K.
- France
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- India
- Japan
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
