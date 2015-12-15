Baby Monitoring Devices Market – Key Development by 2017 – 2026

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Baby Monitoring Devices market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

key players in the landscape include Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., Dorel Industries Inc., Koninklijke Philips, Motorola, Lorex Technology Inc., Angelcare Monitors Inc., Sony Corporation, Windeln De Ag, Summer infant inc. and Hisense Ltd. To keep an edge over others, players often enter in strategic partnerships and collaborations.

Global Baby Monitoring Devices Market: Key Trends and Drivers

The global baby monitoring devices market is set to witness positive growth chart owing to a number of factors. Some of these are outlined below.

A swift rise in digital technology in all spheres of life is noted and this is set-to be a growth factor in baby care as well. As people get used to getting things done at the convenience of a click, the global baby monitoring devices market is set to see notable growth. And, it should be noted that here again, the shift is not just in baby monitoring in terms of keeping an eye on the child but also feeding, healthcare and so on. Thus, it comes as no surprise that part of monitoring now involves sensors to gauge baby temperature and other such factors.

A shift in lifestyle is leading to growth in global baby monitoring devices market. A work day is getting longer for more and people, demand for such products increase. To compound the parenting situation is the fact that both parents now work, driving the market ahead as the need to check up on babies intensifies. Besides, even in region where there were always one parent or grandparent available to babysit, like India, the situation is changing. Westernization and urbanization is both transforming the picture in favour of market growth.

Global Baby Monitoring Devices Market: Geographical Analysis

The Asia Pacific region will generate opportunities owing ro increase in population, westernization and rapid urbanization. The lifestyle shift these parameter would bring about will lead to increase in demand for baby monitoring products over the forecast period. Another market that will hold dominance is North America owing to high living standards and high rate of adoption of baby products.

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

