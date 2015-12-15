Voice Picking Solutions Market Key Growth Drivers, Current, Upcoming Industry Trends & Top Key Players Analysis 2017 – 2026

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Voice Picking Solutions market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

key players operating in the service industry and warehouse businesses are adopting voice picking solutions in order to improve efficiency of employees and enhance customer experience through efficient services

The voice picking solutions market in Asia Pacific is projected to expand at a high growth rate during the forecast period. This expansion is due to an increase in digitalization and increasing adoption of smart devices in order to enhance the performance of employees. Moreover, increase in number of solution providers of voice picking solution in Southeast and East Asia is expected to boost the voice picking solutions market in the region.

Key players operating in global voice picking solutions market:

Zetes

Zetes is a leading provider of supply chain technology solutions to businesses. It offers solutions in packing execution, logistic execution, Voice Picking Solutions, field force automation, in-store automation, and supply chain. The company operates through more than 20 offices located across Europe and Middle East & Africa.

Voiteq Ltd.

Voiteq Ltd. is leading company that provides automation solutions for warehouses, inspection, and in-store operations. It offers solutions in voice picking, voice directed warehouse operations, and workforce management. The company provides wide range of products that are utilized in various businesses such as execution system, connectors, business intelligence, voice hardware, auto ID solutions, voice picking solutions, wireless infrastructure, and decision support system.

Key players operating in the global voice picking solutions market include Voxware, Inc., Dematic Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Business Computer Projects Ltd., TopVox Corporation, Lucas Systems, Inc., and Symphony RetailAI.

Global Voice Picking Solutions Market: Research Scope

Global Voice Picking Solutions Market, by Component

Voice Picking Hardware

Services Consulting Integration & Implementation



Global Voice Picking Solutions Market, by Technology

Artificial Intelligence (AI)

Machine Learning

Natural Language Processing

Global Voice Picking Solutions Market Segmentation, by Region

North America U.S. Canada Mexico Rest of North America

Europe Germany U.K. France Russia Italy Spain Nordic Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia Singapore Malaysia South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) UAE Saudi Arabia South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

The report caters to the subsequent questions pertaining To the Voice Picking Solutions market:

Which Regional market is very likely to witness the maximum growth in terms of talk and value? What Are the latest trends in the sector that is Voice Picking Solutions ? What Is the forecasted value of this Voice Picking Solutions economy in 2019? Which End-use is likely to gain significant traction? How Have advancements impacted the production procedures of this Voice Picking Solutions in the last several years?

