Global Transdermal Patches Market Significant Trends and Factors Driving the Market Development Forecast to 2026

Transdermal Patches Market is expected to reach USD 7383.47 Billion by 2026 from USD 4445.18 Billion in 2017 at a CAGR of 5.8%. The upcoming market report contains data for historic year 2017, base year for this study is 2018 and the forecast period is 2019–2026. The rising number of diabetic patients across the globe is likely to increase the consumption of transdermal drug delivery patch.

The transdermal patches report deals with the new business challenges and investment research that includes market attributes, industry structure, and competitive scenario, the problems, desire concepts, together with business strategies and market effectiveness. The research and analysis mainly comprises of competitive study, production information analysis, applications, and region-wise analysis, competitor landscape, consumption and revenue study, cost structure analysis, price evaluation and revenue analysis to 2026. Transdermal patches industry report aids in assessing production processes, major issues, and solutions to mitigate the development risk. The market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this report.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the Transdermal Patches Market are AdhexPharma, ProSolus, Inc., Tapemark, Tesa Labtec GmbH, Nitto Denko Corporation, Noven Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Wholly-owned subsidiary of Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc.), LTS Lohmann, Therapie-Systeme AG, Medherant Limited, Corium International, Inc., Bayer AG, ANI Pharmaceuticals Inc., Novartis AG, Janssen Pharmaceuticals Inc., Antares Pharma Inc., Aneva Drug Delivery Systems, Abbott Laboratories, Medipatch, Inc., Mylan Pharmaceutical, Inc., Acrux Limited among others.

Key Developments in the Market:

In December 2018, Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical Co., Inc. (Japan) announced that the transdermal, pain management patch FENTOSTAPE achieved the primary endpoint of the Phase III clinical study in Japan.

In July 2018, Mylan N.V. (U.S.) launched generic version of Novartis’ Exelon Patch known as Rivastigmine Transdermal System for the treatment of patients suffering from dementia in the US.

COMPETITIVE ANALYSIS:

Global transdermal patches market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of transdermal patches market for global, Europe, North America, Asia Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Market Drivers:

Increasing advantages over the oral and ingesting medications is expected to drive the market growth

Non-Invasive and painless administration of medication is also expected to drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Inability of the skin to absorb large range of medications is expected to restrain the market growth

Development of contact dermatitis or other skin infections at the site of application is also expected to restrain the market growth

SEGMENTATION: GLOBAL TRANSDERMAL PATCHES MARKET

By Application Cardiovascular CNS Pain Management Dermatology Others

By Technology Electric current Mechanical arrays Thermal Ablation Chemical Enhancers Others

Geography North America South America Europe Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa



