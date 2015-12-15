Li-ion Portable Battery Market-Segment Market Trends, Analysis and Forecast 2017 – 2025

The study on the Li-ion Portable Battery market TMRR offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the Li-ion Portable Battery market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

The study elucidates the key indexes of Market expansion which comes with a thorough analysis of the value series, CAGR growth, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to understand the Li-ion Portable Battery market’s growth parameters.

The increase prospects of this marketplace in several Regions are thoroughly analyzed in the report along with vital information such as economic prognosis of each region, political, and the regulatory framework.

Key Trends

With the growing demand for electric vehicles, the market for Li-Ion portable batteries is witnessing a significant rise across the world. The augmenting usage of Li-Ion batteries smart devices and several other types of non-durable consumer devices are likely to act as a catalyst to this market in the coming years. The stringent government policies regarding the consumption of fuels is also projected to aid this market over the next few years.

Global Li-Ion Portable Battery Market: Market Potential

The global Li-Ion portable batteries market is gaining significantly from the rising awareness among consumers regarding the advantages these batteries can offer to environment against the regular batteries, as they do not emit carbon. Apart from this, the augmented usage of Li-Ion batteries in various consumer devices and the advent of electric and hybrid vehicles are also projected to boost this market substantially in the years to come.

Overall, the future of the worldwide market for Li-Ion portable batteries looks bright. However, the high costs of these batteries may create hindrances for this market over the forthcoming years.

Global Li-Ion Portable Battery Market: Regional Outlook

The global market for Li-Ion portable batteries reports its presence across Europe, North America, Asia Pacific (APAC), and the Rest of the World (RoW). Asia Pacific have surfaced as the key contributors to this market, thanks to the rising awareness among consumers regarding the benefits of these batteries on environment. With the high investment on research and development and the advent of China as the leading domestic market for electric vehicles, Asia’s Pacific is anticipated to acquire the topmost position in the global market over the forthcoming years. Among other regional markets, North America is likely to report a significant rise in the near future, thanks to the increasing investments in research and development activities.

Global Li-Ion Portable Battery Market: Competitive Analysis

The global Li-Ion portable battery market is fragmented and competitive in nature with a large pool of players. BAK Battery Co. Ltd., BYD Company Ltd., LG Chem Ltd.,Panasonic Corp., GS Yuasa Corp., Johnson Controls Inc., Toshiba Corp., and A123 Systems LLC. are some of the leading players in this market.

