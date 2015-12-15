Global Ostomy Devices Market 2026:Competitive Landscape By Welland Medical Limited, Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, Flexicare (Group) Limited, 3M, Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec Inc & Others

Ostomy Devices Market is set to witness a stable CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. The report contains data from the base year 2018 and historic year 2017. Increasing awareness about ostomy products is the major factor for the growth of this market.

The ostomy devices report encompasses thorough analysis of market with respect to several factors about medical device industry that range from market drivers, market restraints, market segmentation, opportunities, challenges, and market revenues to competitive analysis. The report presents you with the CAGR value fluctuations for the specific forecasted period which helps decide costing and investment strategies. For market segmentation study, a market of potential customers is divided into groups or segments based on different characteristics such as end user and geographical region. This ostomy devices market report brings to you precise and exact market research information that drives your business into the right direction.

Key Market Competitors:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the ostomy devices market are Coloplast, Alcare Diagnostic Research Center Pvt. Ltd., Nu-Hope Laboratories, Inc., Welland Medical Limited, Messe Düsseldorf GmbH, Flexicare (Group) Limited, 3M, Smith & Nephew, ConvaTec Inc., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Marlen International., Hollister Incorporated, BD, Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc, GENERAL ELECTRIC COMPANY, Koninklijke Philips N.V., Medtronic.

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, ConvaTec Group Plc announced the launch of their Natura Convex Cut-to-Fit Accordion Flange. It is specially designed to make two-piece ostomy pouch application easier and comfortable. This new product is easy to use and reduces abdomen pressure. They are available in Convex and Flat Cut-to-Fit options with ConvaTec Moldable Technology which will be used to prevent the leakage.

In May 2016, B. Braun Medical Inc. announced the launch of their Flexima 3S Ostomy Appliances in the North America. The main aim is to provide high quality ostomy devices to the customers in U.S. and Canada. It is designed with applications like multi base plate, guiding system, coupling mechanism and soft material. It will provide pouch security to the patient without any visual inspection.

Market Drivers

Increasing demand for one- piece ostomy bags is driving the growth of this market

Rising incidences of colorectal cancer ulcerative colitis and Crohn’s disease is another factor driving the market

Market Restraint

Unsecured reimbursement system is restraining the market growth

Segmentation:

By Product

Colostorny Bags

Urostorny Bags

Ileostorny Bags

By End- Users

Healthcare Settings

Retail Stores

Home- Care Setting

By Application

Sealing

Cleansing

Lubrication

Drainage

By Accessories

Paste &Powder

Creams

Cleansers

Tapes

Other Accessories

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Customization of the Report:

All segmentation provided above in this report is represented at country level

All products covered in the market, product volume and average selling prices will be included as customizable options which may incur no or minimal additional cost (depends on customization)

