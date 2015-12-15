Global Track and Trace Solutions Market Growth, Segmentation, Types, Share, Top 10 Manufacturers and Insights Report 2026

“According to Data Bridge Market Research, track and trace solutions market is expected to reach USD 6 billion by 2026, growing with a healthy CAGR during the forecast period of 2019 to 2026”

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global track and trace solutions market are Antares Vision; Axway; METTLER TOLEDO; OPTEL GROUP; TraceLink; ACG; Adents; Körber AG; Siemens AG; Systech International; Robert Bosch Packaging Technology GmbH; Zebra Technologies Corp.; Uhlmann; RFXCEL CORP.; Weber Marking Systems GmbH; Marchesini Group S.p.A.; Global Healthcare Exchange, LLC; PharmaSecure Inc. and Zetes among others.

Get Sample Copy Of This Report @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-track-and-trace-solutions-market

Track and trace solutions market is growing due to increasing prevalence of regulations, rising prevalence of counterfeit medical products and pharmaceuticals; the effects of these factors are mentioned below:

Increasing prevalence of regulations for the implementation of unique identification methods for products from the authorities : The market for track and trace solutions will experience a significant factor behind its growth rate as the volume of regulations present for the implementation of unique identification methods for different products increases rapidly. This is due to the fact that authorities are implementing strict regulations for manufacturers to adopt advanced methods to reduce the incidences of counterfeit products being available in the market

The market for track and trace solutions will experience a significant factor behind its growth rate as the volume of regulations present for the implementation of unique identification methods for different products increases rapidly. This is due to the fact that authorities are implementing strict regulations for manufacturers to adopt advanced methods to reduce the incidences of counterfeit products being available in the market Rising prevalence of counterfeit medical products and pharmaceuticals: Another factor that is playing an important role in the demands for implementing track and trace solutions in various businesses’ logistics chain is the availability of counterfeit products especially in medical and pharmaceutical industry. This results in wide amount of losses for the manufacturers along with significant reputation loss

Key Developments in the Market:

In August 2017, TraceLink announced that they had acquired ROC IT Solutions, establishing TraceLink as the leader of data assessment and capturing provider for serialization of products for the pharmaceutical market. This will ensure that the users can exchange the product data from their inventories across the different supply chain network users.

In June 2017, TraceLink announced the launch of “Automated Validation Manager (AVM)”. The web-based solution offering is designed to be integrated with TraeLink’s “Life Sciences Cloud” consistently which will restrict the usage of having to do manual validation while this validation cycle will provide complete information with just logging in to the web portal

Competitive Analysis:

Global track and trace solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of track and trace solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Access Full Report at https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/reports/global-track-and-trace-solutions-market

Market Drivers

Increasing prevalence of regulations for the implementation of unique identification methods for products from the authorities are factors driving the growth of the market

Increasing number of products being recalled by various manufacturers and healthcare companies requiring better inventory management; this factor is expected to drive the growth of the market

Increasing prevalence of generic and over-the-counter medicine products is also expected to drive the growth of the market

Rising prevalence of counterfeit medical products and pharmaceuticals flooding the market

Market Restraints

Large financial costs associated with the establishment and operations of these solutions is expected to restrict its complete adoption

Increasing consumption of resources to implement the components required for the functioning of this solution is expected to hinder the growth of the market

Segmentation: Global Track and Trace Solutions Market

By Product

(Software; Hardware Components; Standalone Platforms);

Application

(Serialization; Aggregation; Tracking, Tracing & Reporting);

Technology

(RTLS; 2D Barcodes; Radiofrequency Identification (RFID); Linear Barcodes);

End-User

(Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies; Medical Device Companies; Cosmetic Industry; Food & Beverages; Consumer Packaged Goods; Luxury Goods; Others);

Geography

(North America; Europe; Asia-Pacific; South America; Middle East and Africa)

Browse the report description and TOC:@ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-track-and-trace-solutions-market

About Data Bridge Market Research

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data bridge is an aftermath of sheer wisdom and experience which was formulated and framed in the year 2015 in Pune. We ponder into the heterogeneous markets in accord with our clients needs and scoop out the best possible solutions and detailed information about the market trends. Data Bridge delve into the markets across Asia, North America, South America, Africa to name few.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

Tel: +1-888-387-2818

Email: [email protected]