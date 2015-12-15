Energy Drinks Market Trends, Growth Analysis, Business Strategies and Investment Opportunities till 2025

Increased resistance to carbonated drinks and increase in health consciousness is increasing the demand for the use of energy drinks. Energy drinks give instant energy along with providing mental and physical stimulation.

Declining sugar-sweetened beverages (SSBs), and aerated beverages, the energy drinks have continued to grow in popularity across the world. In addition, the wide availability of energy drinks also extends the market further. Energy drinks are distributed in convenience, gas stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, medical stores and other outlets. They occupy a very less shelf space, which is an added advantage. Convenience and gas stores have seen the major share of sales among the distributional channel. As travelers prefer energy drinks during their traveling period as it boosts their energy levels.

Natural is a new trend in the food & beverages industry. It even tapped the energy drinks market. The energy drinks market has seen a huge demand for natural energy drinks. Since the market is competitive in terms of product differentiation, the manufacturers are launching the products in the same category.

Red Bull, Monster, Rockstar, Amp, NOS, Full Throttle, Xyience Xenergy, VPX Redline, Arizona Energy, Rip It, Venom, Doubleshot are some of the notable players in the global market. Marketing, number of sellers, branding and product differentiation are the major competitive factors in the energy drink market. Red Bull takes lions share in the global market with 43% market share followed by Rockstar with 36% share.

Global Energy Drinks Market

In this report, the market is segmented based on the region such as North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America and other. North America leads the global market followed by the Asia Pacific and Europe.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles. Energy Drinks Market is segmented based on the type such as Isotonic, Hypertonic and Hypotonic. Further, the market is segmented based on Ingredients such as Aqua/water and Additives (like Sweeteners, Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides, Flavours, Acidulants and Others). In addition, the market is classified by packaging Bottle (Pet/Glass), Can and Others. Also, the market is segmented based on sales channels such as Modern Grocery Retailers, Traditional Grocery Retailers, and Non-Grocery Specialists.

The report profiles the following companies, which includes Arizona Beverage Company, Cloud 9, Coca-cola, Dr. Pepper Snapple Group, Extreme Drinks Co, Living Essentials, Monster Beverage Corporation, Mountain Fuel Co, National Beverage Corp, Otsuka Holdings, PepsiCo, Red Bull and Rockstar, Inc.

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Global Energy Drinks Market – Methodology and Scope

1.1. Research methodology

1.2 Scope of the Report

Chapter 2 Global Energy Drinks Market- Trends

2.1 Key Trends & Developments

Chapter 3 Global Energy Drinks Market – Industry Analysis

3.1 Industry Impact Factors (Drivers & Restraints)

3.2 Porter 5 Forces

Chapter 4 Global Energy Drinks Market- product Analysis

4.1 By Type

4.1.1 Hypertonic

4.1.2 Hypotonic

4.1.3 Isotonic

4.2 By Ingredients (Qualitative Information)

4.2.1 Aqua/water

4.2.2 Additives

4.2.1.1 Sweeteners

4.2.1.2 Polysaccharides and Oligosaccharides

4.2.1.3 Flavours

4.2.1.4 Acidulants

4.2.1.5 Others

4.3 By Packaging

4.3.1 Can

4.3.2 Bottle (Pet/Glass)

4.3.3 Others

4.4 By Sales Channel

4.4.1 Modern Grocery Retailers

4.4.1.1 Discounters

4.4.1.2 Convenience stores

4.4.1.3 Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

4.4.2 Traditional Grocery Retailers

4.4.2.1 Independent Grocery Retailers

4.4.2.2 Food Services /Sports Nutrition chain

4.4.2.3 Others

4.4.3 Non-Grocery Specialists

Chapter 5 Global Energy Drinks Market- Geographical Analysis

5.1 Global Energy Drinks Market- Geographic Overview (Share of the regions)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 The USA

5.2.2 Canada

5.2.3 Mexico

5.2.4 Others

5.3 South America

5.3.1 Brazil

5.3.2 Argentina

5.3.3 Others

5.4 Europe

5.4.1 Germany

5.4.2 The United Kingdom

5.4.3 France

5.4.4 Others

5.5 Asia-Pacific

5.5.1 China

5.5.2 India

5.5.3 Japan

5.5.4 Australia

5.5.5 Others

5.6 RoW

Chapter-6 Global Energy Drinks Market- Competitive Landscape

6.1 Global Energy Drinks Market Share Analysis

6.2 Key Strategies

6.3 Product Benchmarking

Chapter-7 Global Energy Drinks Market- Company Profiles

7.1 Arizona Beverage Company

7.2 Cloud 9

7.3 Coca-cola

7.4 Dr. Pepper Snapple Group

7.5 Extreme Drinks Co

7.6 Living Essentials

7.7 Monster Beverage Corporation

7.8 Mountain Fuel Co

7.9 National Beverage Corp

7.10 Otsuka Holdings

7.11 PepsiCo

7.12 Red Bull

7.13 Rockstar, Inc.

Chapter 8 Global Energy Drinks Market- Appendix

8.1 Sources

8.2 List of Tables

8.3 Expert Panel Validation

8.4 Disclaimer

8.5 Contact Us

