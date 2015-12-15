Alcoholic Beverages Market Business Opportunity, Demand, Top Leading Companies, Development and Forecast 2025

The global alcoholic beverages market is driven by several factors such as rising global young-adult demographic, growing expenditure on beverages, coupled with high disposable income and consumer demand for premium/super premium products. However, there are some factors restraining the market such as high cost of premium/super premium products, restrictions on advertisements, and escalation of non-alcoholic beverages market, owing to health concerns.

Increasing Expenditure on Entertainment:

Expanding social networking among youths, high family incomes, and ease of access to alcoholic beverages driving the growth of the alcoholic beverages market. Developing urban populace and rising expendable earnings in rising economies prompting generous spending on excitement at clubs and night parties, alongside the impact of Western culture is largely profiting the alcoholic beverages market. Increasing number of clubs, bars, and cafes are impacting in rising economies.

Restrictions on Alcoholic Advertisements:

Utilization of more alcoholic beverages is impacting the wellbeing of youthful grownups. According to a report of the World Health Organization, 3.3 million deaths happen every year worldwide because of over the top utilization of alcohol. Limitations on commercials of alcoholic beverages and limitations on alcoholic beverage makers for mark attention is affecting deals which are restraining the global alcoholic beverages market.

The global Alcoholic Beverages market is segmented based on a type of drinks such as Beer, Wine, Spirits, and Others (Cider, RTD). Based on distribution channels, the market is segmented into Convenience Stores, Supermarkets/ Hypermarkets, Online Stores, Speciality Stores and Others. Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific and RoW.

The alcoholic beverages market in Europe is one of the largest in the world. Western Europe represented a market value of approximately 330 billion USD in 2015 and expected to increase by 350 billion USD. The value of the Eastern European market amounted to approximately 84 billion USD in 2015; this is expected to rise to nearly 95 billion USD in 2020.

By Product type, beer is the largest segment accounting for 43% of the market by 2016.

The report covers the factors impacting the market, Porter 5 Forces, Market Share Analysis, Price trend analysis, Product Benchmarking, and company profiles.

The report profiles the following companies, which includes Bacardi, Beam-Suntory, Boston Beer, Brown-Forman, Constellation Brands, Diageo, E & J Gallo, Edrington Group, Jose Cuervo, Mast-Jaegermeister, Miller Coors, Pabst Brewing, Pernod Ricard, Treasury Wine Estates and William Grant & Sons.

