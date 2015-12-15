Digital Business Support System Market Outlook, Geographical Segmentation, Industry Size & Share, Comprehensive Analysis to 2027

An off-the-shelf report on Digital Business Support System Market which has been compiled after an in-depth analysis of the market trends prevailing across five geographies (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle-East and Africa, and South America). Various segments of the market such as type/components/ application/industry verticals/ end-users are analyzed with robust research methodology which includes three step process starting with extensive secondary research to gather data from company profiles, global/regional associations, trade journals, technical white papers, paid databases etc. followed by primary research (interviews) with industry experts/KOLs to gain their insights and views on current scenarios and future scope of the market as well as validating the secondary information, further internal statistical model is used to estimate the market size and forecasts till 2027.

Leading Digital Business Support System Market Players:

1. Accenture plc

2. Amdocs

3. Capgemini SE

4. CSG International, Inc.

5. Ericsson

6. Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

7. IBM

8. Infosys Limited

9. Nokia Corporation

10. Tata Consultancy Services Limited

Telecommunications service providers use business support systems as a component to run their business operation towards customers. Digital business support systems or Digital BSS deals with the operations such as order taking, revenues, and payment issues in a digitalized manner.The digital business support system market is anticipated to grow in the forecast period owing to driving factors such as the introduction of customized business support system solutions and new commercial models. Furthermore, reduced operational costs increased online transactions, and rapidly growing scope of mobile devices further fuels the digital business support system market. However, time and cost constraints negatively affect the growth of the digital business support system market. Nonetheless, telecom sectors offer lucrative opportunities for the digital business support system market and the major players during the forecast period.

