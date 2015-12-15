Global Phenylketonuria (PKU) Treatment Market By Drug Type| Therapy Type | Route of Administration|End-Users and Geography 2026 Top Key Players Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Abbott, Promin Metabolics, Ajinomoto Cambrooke, Inc, Promin, Som innovation biotech, SL

Phenylketonuria (PKU) Treatment Market is rising at substantial CAGR in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market can be attributed to increasing incidence rate of phenylketonuria, growing research in the field of genomics and biotechnology, increasing awareness about the phenylketonuria, change in lifestyle of the people, rising per capita income in emerging markets and development in the health care industry.

Meticulous efforts of experienced forecasters, well-versed analysts and knowledgeable researchers result into such premium phenylketonuria (PKU) treatment market research report. The study and analysis conducted in this report also helps to figure out types of consumers, their views about the product, their buying intentions and their ideas for advancement of a product. It is a professional and in depth market report that highlights the primary and secondary drivers, market share, possible sales volume, leading segments and geographical analysis. Furthermore, key players, major collaborations, merger & acquisitions along with trending innovation and business policies are reviewed in the phenylketonuria (PKU) treatment report.

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global phenylketonuria (PKU) treatment market are DAIICHI SANKYO COMPANY, LIMITED, Ajinomoto Cambrooke, Inc., American Gene Technologies, Inc., Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Danone Nutricia , Reckitt Benckiser Group plc, Abbott, Promin Metabolics, Ajinomoto Cambrooke, Inc, Promin, Som innovation biotech, SL, Synthetic Biologics, Inc., Nestle, Codexis, BioMarin, Erytech Pharma are the key market players.

Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2019, BioMarin received approval from the European Commission for Palynziq (pegvaliase injection) for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in patients. This drug is able to offer this important new therapy to the adults with PKU who are unable to control their [phenylalanine] levels with existing options

In May 2017, BioMarin received approval from FDA for pegvaliase-pqpz (Palynziq), a drug for the treatment of phenylketonuria (PKU) in patients. This drug is able to offer this important new therapy to adults with PKU who are unable to control their [phenylalanine] levels with existing options

Competitive Analysis:

Global phenylketonuria (PKU) treatment market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of global phenylketonuria (PKU) treatment market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Segmentation: Global Phenylketonuria (PKU) Treatment Market

By Type

Hyperphenylalaninemia

Mild PKU

Moderate or Variant

Classic PKU

By Drug Type

Kuvan

Sapropterin

Palynziq

Pagvaliase

Biopten

By Therapy Type

Gene Therapy

Dietary Therapy

By Route of Administration

Oral

Intravenous

Subcutaneous

By End-Users

Hospitals

Homecare

Specialty Clinics

Others

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East & Africa

