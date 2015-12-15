Content Moderation Solutions Market Future Trends Landscape 2017 – 2025

According to a recent report General market trends, the Content Moderation Solutions economy is likely to witness a CAGR growth of XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ at the ending of 2029. The micro and macroeconomic elements that are forecasted to influence the trajectory of this Content Moderation Solutions market are examined in the market analysis that was presented.

Notable Development

The global content moderation solutions market is witnessing developments that are shaping the competitive landscape. Some of the most prominent developments are outlined below. More detailed glimpse can be had in the upcoming report on the market.

2019: Microsoft came up with a new tool. It aids in improving AI in Azure. In azure cognitive services power application, this is a strengthening of product offering. It allows for content moderation, personalizing of content and anomaly detection. And, this in turn helps better decision making.

2019: A service to detect profanity in blogs, memes, forums, children’s site, etc, was launched by WebFurther, LLC. It is called the Optical Character Recognition Profanity Filter Service and it can gather data from videos, images as well as other formats. It is quite popular among the consumer base.

2017: Google came up with new Video Intelligence PI under its AI and machine learning product line for business developers. They can now create applications for extraction of automatic video entities. This contributes largely to Google’s product portfolio strength and popularity of AI based solutions for video data analysis.

The global content moderation solutions market is fragmented and with entry of new players, the competitive landscape is predicted to be more fragmented. Key names in the global content moderation solutions market are Microsoft, Alphabet Inc. (Google), Accenture, IBM Corporation, Appen Limited, Webhelp, Basedo, Alegion, Clarifai, Inc, Cogito Tech LLC, Computyne Business Process Services, Conectys, Europe IT Outsourcing Company, ICUC.Social, Lionbridge Technologies, Inc., LiveWorld Inc., MD SOFTWARE, OneSpace.com, Open Access BPO, Pure Moderation, Two Hat Security, WebFurther, LLC, among others.

Global Content Moderation Solutions Market: Key trends and driver

The global content moderation solutions market is on a upward growth curve owing to various trends and drivers, prominent among which are spelled out below.

Increase in use of internet is driving business owners to digitize their marketing efforts in a major way. In 2017, about 4 billion users market the internet playfield, across the globe. And, China held the largest chunk of these users – 829 million. As the move to digital from traditional advertising becomes sharp, market would chart high growth statistics. Thus, one sees, rise in number of websites, digital commerce and other forays by market players in a big way.

Social media also plays a role as for many businesses their target audience is glued to these of the platforms, consuming content available here voraciously. This, again is leading to the market onto a high growth curve over the forecast period.

Global Content Moderation Solutions Market: Regional Analysis

Prominent share of global content moderation solutions market will be held by North America, followed by Europe over the forecast period. It is attributable to high levels of digitization.

The region that will lead the market, however, will be the Asia Pacific (APAC). This growth in the region will be owed to government initiatives towards digitization. Besides, the government is promptly working on building an appropriate infrastructure. The region is also witnessing increase in use of smart phones and internet services.

The report is segmented as presented below:

On the basis of component:

Software

services

On the basis of type:

Image moderation

Text moderation

Video moderation

Website moderation

Profile moderation

On the basis of moderation type:

Pre moderation

Post moderation

Reactive moderation

Automated moderation

Distributed moderation

On the basis of deployment model

Cloud

On premise

On the basis of organization size:

Large enterprises, small and medium sized enterprises (SMES).

On the basis of end-user

IT and telecommunication

Media and entertainment

Retail and e-commerce

Government

Banking

Financial services and insurance (BFSI)

Healthcare

Automotive

Packaging and labeling

Energy and utility

