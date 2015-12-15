Automotive GDI Pump Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025

The study on the Automotive GDI Pump Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Automotive GDI Pump Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).

The introduced study elucidates the key indexes of Market growth which contains a comprehensive analysis of CAGR development the value chain, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to know the qualitative growth parameters of their worldwide market.

Automotive GDI Pump Market Segmentation Assessment

The development prospects of this Automotive GDI Pump Marketplace in various Regions are analyzed in the report together with information such as political, the regulatory frame, and economic outlook of each region.

Key Players Operating in Global Market

The global automotive GDI pump market is highly fragmented with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 25% to 30% share. Key players operating in the global automotive GDI pump market are:

TBK Co., LTD

TRW Automotive

Denso Corporation

Delphi Automotive

Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

FTE Automotive

Mitsuba Corp

Mikuni Corporation

Rheinmetall Automotive AG

Magna International

Johnson Electric

Robert Bosch GmbH

MAHLE GmbH

Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc.

SHW AG

Magneti Marelli

Global Automotive GDI Pump Market: Research Scope

Global Automotive GDI Pump Market, by Displacement

Fixed Displacement

Variable Displacement

Global Automotive GDI Pump Market, by Pump Type

Electric

Manual

Global Automotive GDI Pump Market, by Discharge

Gear Pump

Gerotor

Vane Pumps

Others

Global Automotive GDI Pump Market, by Vehicle Type

Passenger Vehicle Hatchback Sedan

Utility Vehicle

Light Commercial Vehicle

Heavy Commercial Vehicle

Global Automotive GDI Pump Market, by Sales Channel

OEM

Aftermarket

Global Automotive GDI Pump Market, by Region

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Russia & CIS Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.

