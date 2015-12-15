Automotive GDI Pump Market to Witness Robust Expansion Throughout the Forecast Period 2017 – 2025
The study on the Automotive GDI Pump Market Research offers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like opportunities, drivers, trends, and the challenges. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic aspects which can be predicted to shape the rise of the Automotive GDI Pump Market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).
The introduced study elucidates the key indexes of Market growth which contains a comprehensive analysis of CAGR development the value chain, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data will enable readers to know the qualitative growth parameters of their worldwide market.
Analytical Insights Included at the Report
- Estimated earnings growth of the Automotive GDI Pump Marketplace during the forecast period
- Facets expected to Help the growth of the Automotive GDI Pump Market
- The growth potential of the Automotive GDI Pump Market in a Variety of regions
- Consumption, pricing structure, and adoption routine of the Automotive GDI Pump
- Company profiles of major players at the Automotive GDI Pump Market
Automotive GDI Pump Market Segmentation Assessment
The development prospects of this Automotive GDI Pump Marketplace in various Regions are analyzed in the report together with information such as political, the regulatory frame, and economic outlook of each region.
Key Players Operating in Global Market
The global automotive GDI pump market is highly fragmented with top manufacturers accounting for approximately 25% to 30% share. Key players operating in the global automotive GDI pump market are:
- TBK Co., LTD
- TRW Automotive
- Denso Corporation
- Delphi Automotive
- Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.
- FTE Automotive
- Mitsuba Corp
- Mikuni Corporation
- Rheinmetall Automotive AG
- Magna International
- Johnson Electric
- Robert Bosch GmbH
- MAHLE GmbH
- Hitachi Automotive Systems Americas, Inc.
- SHW AG
- Magneti Marelli
Global Automotive GDI Pump Market: Research Scope
Global Automotive GDI Pump Market, by Displacement
- Fixed Displacement
- Variable Displacement
Global Automotive GDI Pump Market, by Pump Type
- Electric
- Manual
Global Automotive GDI Pump Market, by Discharge
- Gear Pump
- Gerotor
- Vane Pumps
- Others
Global Automotive GDI Pump Market, by Vehicle Type
- Passenger Vehicle
- Hatchback
- Sedan
- Utility Vehicle
- Light Commercial Vehicle
- Heavy Commercial Vehicle
Global Automotive GDI Pump Market, by Sales Channel
- OEM
- Aftermarket
Global Automotive GDI Pump Market, by Region
- North America
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Germany
- France
- U.K.
- Italy
- Spain
- Russia & CIS
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- China
- Japan
- India
- ASEAN
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- GCC
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
