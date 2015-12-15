Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Intelligence Report Offers Growth Prospects

Detailed Study on the Global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market

Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

End-use Industry Assessment

The report segments the Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing in each end-use industry.

The key players covered in this study

Teleperformance

Synnex

Alorica

Atento

Acticall Sitel Group

Arvato

Sykes

TTEC

SERCO GROUP

Xerox Corporation

CGS Inc

Webhelp

StarTek

Grupo Konecta

Carlyle Group (Comdata)

Capita

Hinduja Global Solutions (HGS)

Transcosmos

Five9

Transcom

HKT Teleservices

Telekom Malaysia (VADS)

Invensis Technologies

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into

On-Premise Type

Cloud-based Type

Market segment by Application, split into

BFSI

Retail

Government and Public Sector

IT & Telecommunication

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Contact and Call Centre Outsourcing are as follows:

History Year: 2015-2019

Base Year: 2019

Estimated Year: 2020

Forecast Year 2020 to 2026

For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.

