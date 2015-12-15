Area Rug Market Expansion Projected to Gain an Uptick During 2017 – 2025
The Most Recent study on the Area Rug Market Research provides a profound comprehension of the various market dynamics like trends, drivers, the challenges, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic elements that are predicted to shape the increase of the Area Rug market throughout the forecast period (2019-2029).
The introduced study elucidates the crucial indicators of Market growth which comes with a thorough analysis of this value chain, CAGR development, and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis. This data may enable readers to understand the quantitative growth parameters of this international industry that is Area Rug .
Analytical Insights Included from the Area Rug Market Report
- Estimated earnings Rise of the Area Rug marketplace throughout the forecast period
- Factors expected to aid the Rise of the Area Rug marketplace
- The growth potential of this Area Rug market in a Variety of regions
- Consumption, pricing arrangement, and adoption routine of this Area Rug
- Company profiles of top players in the Area Rug market
Area Rug Market Segmentation Assessment
The increase prospects of this market in various Regions are studied in the report together with details like the regulatory framework, political, and financial outlook of each region.
Key Players Operating in the Area Rug Market
The area rug market is highly competitive with several global and regional players. Major players are adopting various strategies such as regional expansion and product portfolio expansion to enhance their position in the market. A few of the key players operating in the global area rug market are listed below:
- Mohawk Industries
- Kalaty Rug Corporation
- Momeni Rugs and Carpet
- Masland Carpets and Rugs
- Kermans Flooring
- Safavieh LLC
- Loloi Rugs
- Jaipur Living Inc.
- Nourison Industries
- Oriental Weavers Carpet Company
Global Area Rug Market: Research Scope
Global Area Rug Market, by Weave Type
- Hand-knotted
- Machine-made rugs
- Hand Tufted
- Flat Weave
Global Area Rug Market, by Material
- Jute
- Viscose
- Cotton
- Polypropylene
- Nylon
- Others
Global Area Rug Market, by Price Level
- Luxury
- Mid-range
- Budget/Economic
Global Area Rug Market, by End-use
- Residential
- Commercial
Global Area Rug Market, by Distribution Channel
- Online
- Offline
- Specialty Stores
- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
- Others
The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the market. It does so via in-depth qualitative insights, historical data, and verifiable projections about market size. The projections featured in the report have been derived using proven research methodologies and assumptions. By doing so, the research report serves as a repository of analysis and information for every facet of the market, including but not limited to: Regional markets, technology, types, and applications.
