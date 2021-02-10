Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market | To Rise to Usd 23.98 Billion

Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market By Component (Software, Hardware, Services), Type (Hyperscale Server SAN, Enterprise Server SAN), Technology (FC, FCoE, InfiniBand, iSCSI Protocol), Organization Size (Small & Medium Business, Large Business), End Use Industry (BFSI, Retail & E-commerce, IT & Telecommunication, Energy & Utility, Government Offices, Education, Aerospace & Defense, Healthcare, Manufacturing, Others), Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, Middle East and Africa)- Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Analysis: Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market

Global storage area network (SAN) solutions market is projected to rise to USD 23.98 billion by 2026, undergoing growth with a steady CAGR in the forecast period of 2020-2026. The rise in the market value can be attributed to the low cost on upgradation, growing cloud computing solutions and associated improvements in technology.

Major Market Competitors/Players: Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market

Few of the major competitors currently working in the storage area network (SAN) solutions market are IBM Corporation, FUJITSU, Oracle, Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP, Hitachi, Ltd., Cisco, DataDirect Networks, NEC Corporation, NetApp, Pure Storage, Inc., Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd., IDG Communications, Inc., Dell Inc., Citrix Systems, Inc., Nutanix, DataCore Software, Scale Computing, StorMagic. and Nexenta Systems, Inc. amongst others.

Market Definition: Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market

A storage area network (SAN) or storage network is a computer network that gives access to integrated, block-level data storage. It is a speedy, efficient, data transfer network that is liable to connect storage devices such as disk arrays or tape libraries, which would allow users to access an integrated, block level storage. It removes the need to maintain separate storage. It aids in very quick and speedy data transfers. It allows for centralized backup of stored data, and enables to view the stored data on local disks.

Market Drivers:

Minimal intervention with network traffic, and a centralized backup which prevents loss of data, thereby ensuring data safety drives the growth of this market

Global improvement of technology and business operations

Fibre optics being less costly than ethernet technology, thus making SAN cost effective

SAN is a highly flexible, adaptable and scalable technology, which further drives the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

Lack of knowledge about this new era of storage technology

Deployment issues arising due to complicated integration

Segmentation: Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market

By Component

Software Application Platform

Hardware

Services Consulting System Integration Support Maintenance



By Type

Hyperscale Server SAN

Enterprise Server SAN

By Technology

Fiber Channel (FC)

Fiber Channel Over Ethernet (FCoE)

InfiniBand

iSCSI Protocol

By Organization Size

Small & Medium Businesses

Large Business

By End-User Industry

Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (BFSI)

Retail & E-commerce

IT & Telecommunication

Energy & Utility

Government Offices

Education

Aerospace & Defense

Healthcare

Manufacturing

Others

Transportation & Logistics

Table of Contents:

1. Executive Summary

2. Scope/opportunities of the Report

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Landscape

5. Pipeline Analysis

6. Market Sizing

7. Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

8. Market Segmentation

9. Customer Landscape

10. Regional Landscape

11. Business Decision Framework

12. Drivers & Challenges

13. Market Key Trends

14. Players Landscape

15. Players Analysis

16. Appendix

Continued…

Key Developments in the Market:

In January 2017, Hewlett Packard Enterprise acquired the leader in hyper-converged infrastructure and storage maker company, SimpliVity. SimpliVity integrates storage, computing, and networking in the same hardware, which is called hyper-converged system. This integration would provide several benefits, such as such as cost control, increased performance etc. which would further lead to the growth of the entire storage market.

In November, 2017, Broadcom acquired network gear maker and fibre channel maker, Brocade Communications Systems Inc. This acquisition would strengthen Broadcom’s position as a pioneer of enterprise storage and networking solutions and help them in better serving their OEM customers.

Competitive Analysis: Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market

Global storage area network (SAN) solutions market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of storage area network (SAN) solutions market for global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Research Methodology: Global Storage Area Network (SAN) Solutions Market

Data collection and base year analysis is done using data collection modules with large sample sizes. The market data is analysed and forecasted using market statistical and coherent models. Also market share analysis and key trend analysis are the major success factors in the market report. To know more please Request an Analyst Call or can drop down your inquiry.

The key research methodology used by DBMR Research team is data triangulation which involves data mining, analysis of the impact of data variables on the market, and primary (industry expert) validation. Apart from this, other data models include Vendor Positioning Grid, Market Time Line Analysis, Market Overview and Guide, Company Positioning Grid, Company Market Share Analysis, Standards of Measurement, Top to Bottom Analysis and Vendor Share Analysis. To know more about the research methodology, drop in an inquiry to speak to our industry experts.

Key Insights in the report:

Complete and distinct analysis of the market drivers and restraints

Key market players involved in this industry

Detailed analysis of the market segmentation

Competitive analysis of the key players involved

