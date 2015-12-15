Mobile Phone Accessories to Remain Lucrative During 2019-2027

In 2029, the Mobile Phone Accessories market is spectated to surpass ~US$ xx Mn/Bn with a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period. The Mobile Phone Accessories market clicked a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018. Region is expected to account for a significant market share, where the Mobile Phone Accessories market size is projected to inflate with a CAGR of xx% during the forecast period.

increasing demand for stylish protective cases, various fashion brands in India have started designing and selling fancy protective mobile cases

Growing consumer preference for music-on-the-go has led to the popularity of headphones and earphones. Recent trends in the headphone/earphone segment include the introduction of wireless technology and IoT, which are expected to witness rapid adoption during the assessment period

Batteries are the most essential component of mobile devices; however, they have a limited life span after which they need to be replaced. Consumers willingly spend on replacing their existing batteries with new ones as it improves the performance of their mobile devices without spending a considerable amount. Hence, batteries with a longer life are fast gaining popularity amongst consumers in India

Analyst Viewpoint

‘Threat of piracy is a major restraint affecting the India mobile phone accessories market’

Piracy is a major threat to various markets, especially the mobile phone accessories market. Pirated products are offered at a fraction of the price of that of original products, resulting in a major chunk of consumers opting for these products in India. As a result, counterfeit products are expected to hamper revenue growth of the India mobile phone accessories market to a significant extent over the assessment period.

