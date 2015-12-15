Molded Case Circuit Breakers Market Research Offers 10-Year Forecast on Global Market2017 – 2025

As per a recent report Researching the market, the Molded Case Circuit Breakers market is expected to witness a CAGR growth of ~XX% within the forecast period (2019-2029) and reach at a value of US$ by the end of 2029. What’s more, the macro economic and micro elements which are predicted to influence the trajectory of the market are studied in the market study.

competitive landscape has been thoroughly scrutinized and the leading companies contributing to the overall revenue and demand in the molded case circuit breakers market have been profiled. Their growth strategies, financial performance over the years, recent developments in the field, and product portfolio have been discussed at length.

Molded Case Circuit Breakers Market: Trends and Opportunities

The global market for molded case circuit breakers is primarily fueled by fast-paced economic growth across sectors such as power, water, petrochemicals, and plastics, thereby driving the demand for these breakers across various application segments, such as manufacturing and process, transmission and distribution, commercial and residential infrastructure, transportation, and power generation. The demand for molded case circuit breakers is also rather high in the electronics industry. Growing focus on the efficient and reliable transfer of power, the development of innovative circuit protection solutions, a rise in urban energy conservation and rural electrification programs in several emerging economies, and the revival of the construction sector in many developed countries have also contributed significantly toward the expansion of the molded case circuit breakers market. In addition to this, the rising trend of decentralized power distribution is likely to offer immense scope for growth.

Contrary to this, the growth of the molded case circuit breakers market is limited owing to the high cost of raw materials. Moreover, slow tripping, vulnerability to heat, and other inconsistencies are proving to be a barrier for players.

Molded Case Circuit Breakers Market: Regional Outlook

Geographically, the worldwide molded case circuit breakers market is divided into North America, Latin America, Asia Pacific, Europe, and the Middle East and Africa. Asia Pacific accounts for a considerable share in the international market thanks to the growing usage of molded case circuit breakers in the infrastructure and manufacturing sectors. The growth in this regional market is slated to be rapid owing to the thriving manufacturing and construction industries, especially in Southeast Asia. Another factor driving the demand for molded case circuit breakers is the rising demand for and capacity of power generation in countries such as India.

The Middle East is also an emerging market, thanks to the growing demand for electricity. This demand stems from factors such as rapid urbanization and industrialization, technological advancements, and economic growth. Construction and infrastructure projects in countries such as Dubai, Qatar, Kuwait, and Saudi Arabia spells a world of opportunity for those looking to invest in the MEA molded case circuit breakers market.

Companies mentioned in the report

Some of the top players competing in the global market for molded case circuit breakers are Siemens AG (Germany), General Electric (U.S.), Rockwell Automation, Inc. (U.S.), Eaton Corporation Plc. (Ireland), and Schneider Electric (France). In addition to the global market being increasingly competitive, the degree of rivalry in the regional markets for molded case circuit breakers is immensely high as well. Increasing R&D for the development of new technologies, mergers, partnerships, and acquisitions are some of the leading strategies adopted by players to stay ahead in the game.

