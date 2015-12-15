Data Discovery Market: Recent Industry Trends, Analysis and Forecast2017 – 2025

The study on the Data Discovery Market Research delivers a profound comprehension of the market dynamics like drivers, the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The analysis further elaborates on the micro and macro-economic facets which can be predicted to shape the increase of the Data Discovery Market through the forecast period (2019-2029).

Global Data Discovery Market: Trends in Focus

The global market for data discovery is expected to witness an extensive growth during the forecast period owing to factors such as the trend of self-service BI tools gaining traction and engendering insights and discovering g new trends from the growing volume of data. The challenges that this market is likely to face are privacy and security concerns and shift in preferences to new systems from the traditional form of architecture. The indistinct Return on Investment is likely to restrain the market growth over the coming years.

Based on types, the segment of data discovery software is anticipated gain prominence in the data discovery market in the near future. Data discovery software make sure that the data fits in properly in a specific user-specific undertaking and is precise and punctual. Data discovery software comprises software platforms or applications which can be employed in the implementation of data discovery solutions. Vendors in the data discovery market also deliver standalone software, which is a comprehensive solution for the purpose of analyzing and taking action on real-time business proceedings. The software sieves the amassed and augmented data, so that it can be evaluated in order to provide an enhanced throughput from various multiple sources of input data.

Global Data Discovery Market: Regional Insight

The region that is expected to gain maximum advantage in the global data discovery market is North America owing to high investments in cloud-based solutions, easy and early implementation of emerging technologies, and the presence of numerous players in the region. In spite of being in the nascent stage, Asia Pacific is likely to register strong growth over the coming years.

Global Data Discovery Market: Vendor Landscape

Some of the leading participants in the data discovery market are ClearStory Data, Qlik Technologies, Datameer Inc., SAP SE, TIBCO Software, Datawatch Corporation, and Tableau Software. These vendors are opting for different strategies such as collaborations, partnerships, and launch of new products to expand their contributions in the market.

