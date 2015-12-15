LED Displays, Lighting and Fixtures Market to Register Steady Growth During2018 – 2028

The study on the LED Displays, Lighting and Fixtures market TMRR offers a deep comprehension of the market dynamics such as drivers the challenges, trends, and opportunities. The report further elaborates on the micro and macroeconomic aspects that are anticipated to shape the rise of the LED Displays, Lighting and Fixtures market during the forecast period (2019-2029).

Global LED Displays, Lighting and Fixtures Market: Trends and Opportunities

Over the last few years, a paradigm shift is witnessed in the global LED displays, lighting, and fixtures market due to the rising concerns about energy conservation and the increasing demand for efficient lighting solutions. LEDs offer several benefits over incandescent lighting such as lower energy consumption, longer lifetime, improved physical robustness, and compact design. Besides these, LED displays also offer high quality images. Spurred by these factors, the demand for LED displays has considerably accelerated in the last few years.

However, the technology is available at a higher price tag and requires more precise heat and current management compared to the compact fluorescent lamp source, which provides similar output. While these are identified as major restraints, the market is also inhibited by the lack of awareness among underdeveloped countries and high initial cost. Nevertheless, as manufacturers gears up for the mass production of LED lighting fixtures, the prices of the same are likely to reduce in the near future thereby providing unique opportunities to the global LED displays, lighting and fixtures market.

Global LED Displays, Lighting and Fixtures Market: Regional Outlook

Among the key regional segments of the global LED displays, lighting and fixtures market, North America is expected to exhibit persistent opportunities. However, over the course of the forecast period Asia Pacific is forecast to report a higher CAGR. The report includes an in-depth discussion of the various factors supporting or inhibiting the market’s trajectory across the key regional segments. Since regulatory standards observed by these countries plays a crucial role in determining the success of any market, the report also presents analysis of their influence on the market for a holistic overview.

Global LED Displays, Lighting and Fixtures Market: Vendor Landscape

Philips Lumileds Lighting Co., Sharp Corporation, and Cooper Lighting Inc. are some of the leading players influencing the market forces prevalent in the global LED displays, lighting, and fixtures market. Hence the report also includes profiles of some of the leading companies operating therein, covering their financial reports, marketing strategies, and their evolution over the past few years.

The report also uses SWOT analysis to determine their strengths and weaknesses. This is an in-depth analysis, which also provides insights into the potential threats and opportunities that the market players may face during the forecast period.

