Global Blockchain Identity Management Market is Highly Growth | Civic Technologies, Inc., Coinfirm, Evernym, Inc., Neuroware, OriginalMy.com, Peer Ledger, Inc.

The Blockchain Identity Management Market study with 100+ market data Tables, Pie Chat, Graphs & Figures is now released by Data Bridge Market Research. Global Blockchain Identity Management market report provides all the recent trends and all the changes of industry. The Blockchain Identity Management Industry is expected to grow at a substantial Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) during the forecast period 2020-2027.Blockchain Identity Management market research report is a resource, which provides current as well as upcoming technical and financial details of the industry to 2027. It covers major manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, traders, customers, investors and major types, major applications. Few of the major competitors currently working in the Blockchain Identity Management market are Amazon Web Services, Inc., Bitfury Group Limited, Bitnation, Blockverify, BTL Group Ltd., Cambridge Blockchain, LLC, Civic Technologies, Inc., Coinfirm, Evernym, Inc., Factom, Existence ID, IBM Corporation, KYC-CHAIN LIMITED, Netki, Microsoft, Neuroware, OriginalMy.com, Peer Ledger, Inc., uPort, UniqID, Tradle, Oracle, ShoCard, Nodalblock among others.

Unlock new opportunities in Market the newest release from Data Bridge marketing research highlights the key market trends significant to the expansion prospects, allow us to know if any specific players or list of players must consider gaining better insights.

Global blockchain identity management market is projected to register a CAGR of 52.5% in the forecast period of 2019 to 2026. The blockchain identity management solution works by registering for global ID, followed by upload of know-your-customer (KYC) documents, verification of KYC documents, generating trust score of the individual and providing a digital ID. We can implement this solution over permissioned and permissionless networks, i.e., private and public networks respectively, although permissioned networks are more secure as it allows access based on the invites only.

Avail 20% Discount on Buying This Report: Click Here to Get Free Blockchain Identity Management Market Research Sample PDF Copy @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/request-a-sample/?dbmr=global-blockchain-identity-management-market&DP

Market Trends:

On the basis of networks, the market is segmented into permissioned and permissionless.

On the basis of provider, the market is segmented into application providers, middleware providers and infrastructure providers.

On the basis of organization size, the market is segmented into large enterprise, small enterprises and medium-sized enterprises.

On the basis of industry, the market is segmented into BFSI, government, healthcare and life sciences, telecom and IT, retail and e-commerce, transport and logistics, real estate, media and entertainment, travel and hospitality, others (automotive, education and energy & utilities).

Global Blockchain Identity Management Research Methodology

Primary Respondents: OEMs, Manufacturers, Engineers, Industrial Professionals.

Industry Participants: CEO’s, V.P.’s, Marketing/Product Managers, Market Intelligence Managers and, National Sales Managers

The titled segments and sub-section of the market are illuminated below:

Region Included are: United States, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India & Central & South America

By Networks (Permissioned, Permissionless),

Provider (Application Providers, Middleware Providers, Infrastructure Providers),

Organization Size (Large Enterprise, Small Enterprises, Medium-Sized Enterprises),

Industry (BFSI, Government, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Telecom and IT, Retail and E-Commerce, Transport and Logistics, Real Estate, Media and Entertainment, Travel and Hospitality, Others)

Top Players in the Market are: Amazon Web Services, Inc., Bitfury Group Limited, Bitnation, Blockverify, BTL Group Ltd., Cambridge Blockchain, LLC, Civic Technologies, Inc., Coinfirm, Evernym, Inc., Factom, Existence ID, IBM Corporation, KYC-CHAIN LIMITED, Netki, Microsoft, Neuroware, OriginalMy.com, Peer Ledger, Inc., uPort, UniqID, Tradle, Oracle, ShoCard, Nodalblock among others.

Product Launch

In February, 2019, IBM unveiled its latest product portfolio for Internet of things (IoT) solutions which involve advanced analytics and artificial intelligence for assisting intensive organizations such as Metropolitan Atlanta Rapid Transit Authority.

In November, 2018, Amazon Web Services announced its 13 latest machine learning capabilities and services, which include 1/18 scale autonomous racing car for developers and a custom chip for machine learning inference.

In October, 2018, Civic Technologies, Inc. launched a new solution, Civic Connect. Civic Connect is an app-to-app integration which enables mobile apps to integrate Civic Secure Login and reusable KYC to authenticate users.

In April, 2018, BTL Group Ltd. announced the launch of Interbit platform for testing and feedback. Interbit is proprietary next-generation token free blockchain platform which is built to address the scalability and privacy shortcomings of blockchain platforms.

In November, 2016, Bitnation released marriage app on Ethereum Blockchain. The application went into Ethereum Hackathon. This application is a functional jurisdiction in a robust marriage contract, such as ability to choose code of arbitrator, law and create a sign, an escrow, timestamp or contract.

TOC of Blockchain Identity Management Market Report Includes: –

Blockchain Identity Management Market Overview

Market Status and Forecast by Regions

Market Status and Forecast by Types

Market Status and Forecast by Downstream Industry

Industry Driving Factor Analysis of Blockchain Identity Management

Analysis of Blockchain Identity Management Market Competition Status by Major Players

Major Manufacturers Introduction and Market Data

Upstream and Downstream Market Analysis

Market Analysis Cost and Gross Margin Analysis

Marketing Status Analysis

Analysis And Many More…

Download table of Contents with Figures & Tables @ https://www.databridgemarketresearch.com/toc/?dbmr=global-blockchain-identity-management-market&DP

Thanks for reading this article, you can also get individual chapter wise section or region wise report version like North America, Europe or Asia.

Key questions answered in the Global Blockchain Identity Management Market report include:

What will be Blockchain Identity Management market share and the forecast for 2020-2027?

What are the key factors compelling the worldwide Blockchain Identity Management market?

Who are the key players in the world Blockchain Identity Management industry?

What are the factors impacting the revenue and production growth of the Blockchain Identity Management market?

What are the opportunities & challenges in the Blockchain Identity Management industry?

Company profile analysis covers in-depth analysis of the player’s business and key financial metric such as net revenue, revenue breakup by segment and by region, SWOT Analysis, risk analysis, key facts, key business strategy, major products and services, and recent news and other market activities.

About Data Bridge Market Research:

An absolute way to forecast what future holds is to comprehend the trend today!

Data Bridge set forth itself as an unconventional and neoteric Market research and consulting firm with unparalleled level of resilience and integrated approaches. We are determined to unearth the best market opportunities and foster efficient information for your business to thrive in the market. Data Bridge endeavors to provide appropriate solutions to the complex business challenges and initiates an effortless decision-making process.

Data Bridge adepts in creating satisfied clients who reckon upon our services and rely on our hard work with certitude. We are content with our glorious 99.9 % client satisfying rate.

Contact:

Data Bridge Market Research

US: +1 888 387 2818

UK: +44 208 089 1725

Hong Kong: +852 8192 7475

Email: [email protected]