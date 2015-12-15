Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Growth with Worldwide Industry Analysis to 2019-2026
This report presents the worldwide Digital OOH (DOOH) market size (value, production and consumption), splits the breakdown (data status 2018 and forecast to 2025), by manufacturers, region, type and application.
This study also analyzes the market status, market share, growth rate, future trends, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks and entry barriers, sales channels, distributors and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis.
The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendor/key players in the market.
Top Companies in the Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market:
The key players covered in this study
JCDecaux
Clear Channel Outdoor
Focus Media
Stroer
Lamar Advertising
Outfront Media
Global (Exterion Media)
oOh!media
APG SGA
Publicis Groupe (Metrobus)
Intersection
Ocean Outdoor
Adams Outdoor Advertising
Capitol Outdoor
Blue Outdoor
Primedia Outdoor
Lightbox OOH Video Network
Captivate Network
Burkhart Advertising
Euromedia Group
Stott Outdoor Advertising
AirMedia
TOM Group
White Horse Group
Phoenix Metropolis Media
Balintimes Hong Kong Media
Market segment by Type, the product can be split into
Transit Advertising
Billboard
Street Furniture Advertising
Others
Market segment by Application, split into
BFSI
IT and Telecom
Automotive and Transportation
Education
Entertainment
Healthcare
Consumer Goods and Retail
Government and Utilities
Real Estate
Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers
North America
Europe
China
Japan
Southeast Asia
India
Central & South America
The study objectives of this report are:
To analyze global Digital OOH (DOOH) status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.
To present the Digital OOH (DOOH) development in North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and Central & South America.
To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.
To define, describe and forecast the market by type, market and key regions.
In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Digital OOH (DOOH) are as follows:
History Year: 2015-2019
Base Year: 2019
Estimated Year: 2020
Forecast Year 2020 to 2026
For the data information by region, company, type and application, 2019 is considered as the base year. Whenever data information was unavailable for the base year, the prior year has been considered.
The report provides a valuable source of insightful data for business strategists and competitive analysis of Digital OOH (DOOH) Market. It provides the Digital OOH (DOOH) industry overview with growth analysis and futuristic cost, revenue and many other aspects. The research analysts provide an elaborate description of the value chain and its distributor analysis. This Tire Digital OOH (DOOH) study provides comprehensive data which enhances the understanding, scope and application of this report.
Influence of the Digital OOH (DOOH) market report:
-Comprehensive assessment of all opportunities and risk in the Digital OOH (DOOH) market.
– Digital OOH (DOOH) market recent innovations and major events.
-Detailed study of business strategies for growth of the Digital OOH (DOOH) market-leading players.
-Conclusive study about the growth plot of Digital OOH (DOOH) market for forthcoming years.
-In-depth understanding of Digital OOH (DOOH) market-particular drivers, constraints and major micro markets.
-Favorable impression inside vital technological and market latest trends striking the Digital OOH (DOOH) market.
The report has 150 tables and figures browse the report description and TOC:
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Digital OOH (DOOH) Product
1.2 Key Market Segments in This Study
1.3 Key Manufacturers Covered
1.4 Market by Type
1.4.1 Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.5 Market by Application
1.5.1 Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size Growth Rate by Application
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Market Size
2.1.1 Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Revenue 2014-2025
2.1.2 Global Digital OOH (DOOH) Production 2014-2025
2.2 Digital OOH (DOOH) Growth Rate (CAGR) 2019-2025
2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
2.3.2 Key Digital OOH (DOOH) Manufacturers
2.3.2.1 Digital OOH (DOOH) Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters
2.3.2.2 Manufacturers Digital OOH (DOOH) Product Offered
2.3.2.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Digital OOH (DOOH) Market
2.4 Key Trends for Digital OOH (DOOH) Markets & Products
3 Market Size by Manufacturers
3.1 Digital OOH (DOOH) Production by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Digital OOH (DOOH) Production by Manufacturers
3.1.2 Digital OOH (DOOH) Production Market Share by Manufacturers
3.2 Digital OOH (DOOH) Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Digital OOH (DOOH) Revenue by Manufacturers (2019-2025)
3.2.2 Digital OOH (DOOH) Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2019-2025)
3.3 Digital OOH (DOOH) Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
More Information…….