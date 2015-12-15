FISH Probe Market Insights 2020, Size, Share Analysis, Growth factors, Regional Analysis, Players and Outlook till 2027

The FISH probe market is anticipated to grow in the forecast, owing increasing demand for In vitro Diagnostics (IVD) for diagnosis of chronic diseases, rising prevalence of genetic diseases and increasing research on in vitro diagnostics. In addition, technological advancements in Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) technique is expected to offer significant growth opportunities in the market during the forecast period.

Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) is a technique that uses fluorescent probes which bind to its complementary nucleotide sequence. These are used to diagnose specific DNA or RNA target sequences in cells or tissue samples. Moreover, development of advanced multiplex fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) probes allows the user to assay multiple targets in a single sample.

Key Players:

Creative-Biolabs Abnova Corporation Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Agilent Technologies Genemed Biotechnologies, Inc. F. Hoffman-La Roche AG Biosearch Technologies, Inc. Mirus Bio LLC Horizon Diagnostics Oxford Gene Technology

The “FISH Probe Market Analysis to 2027” is a specialized and in-depth study of the biotechnology industry with a special focus on the global market trend analysis. The report aims to provide an overview of FISH probe market with detailed market segmentation by probe type, technology, application, end user and geography. The FISH probe market is expected to witness high growth during the forecast period. The report provides key statistics on the market status of the leading FISH probe market players and offers key trends and opportunities in the market.

The FISH probe market is segmented on the basis of probe type, technology, application, and end user. Based on probe type the market is segmented as locus specific probes, alphoid or centromeric repeat probes, and whole chromosome probes. On the basis of Technology the market is segmented into Q FISH, FLOW FISH, and Others. Based on application, the FISH probe market is segmented into cancer research, genetic diseases, and others. The end user segment is classified into hospitals, diagnostic laboratories, clinical research organizations, biotechnology companies, and academic and research institutes.

The report provides a detailed overview of the industry including both qualitative and quantitative information. It provides overview and forecast of the FISH probe market based on various segments. It also provides market size and forecast estimates from year 2017 to 2027 with respect to five major regions, namely; North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South & Central America. The FISH probe market by each region is later sub-segmented by respective countries and segments. The report covers analysis and forecast of 18 countries globally along with current trend and opportunities prevailing in the region.

Key Reasons:

Save and reduce time carrying out entry-level research by identifying the growth, size, leading players and segments in the FISH Probe market.

Highlights key business priorities in order to assist companies to realign their business strategies.

The key findings and recommendations highlight crucial progressive industry trends in the global FISH Probe market, thereby allowing players across the value chain to develop effective long-term strategies.

Develop/modify business expansion plans by using substantial growth offering developed and emerging markets.

Scrutinize in-depth global market trends and outlook coupled with the factors driving the market, as well as those hindering it.

Enhance the decision-making process by understanding the strategies that underpin security interest with respect to client products, segmentation, pricing and distribution.

