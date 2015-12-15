Mobile Payments Market 2020 By Size, Share, Applications and Top Manufactures-Apple, Google, PayPal, Mastercard

“Mobile Payments Market” report provides (6 Year Forecast 2020-2026) including detailed analysis of Market Size, Regional and Country-Level Market Size, Segmentation Market Growth, Market Share, Competitive Landscape , Sales Analysis and Value Chain Optimization. This Mobile Payments market competitive landscape offers details by topmost key manufactures ( Apple, Google, PayPal, Mastercard, One97 Communications, Bharti Airtel, Vodafone, Orange, Samsung, Glance, Verifone Systems, Square, Alipay, Amazon Pay, Paytm, WeChat Pay ) including Company Overview, Company Total Revenue (Financials), Market Potential, Presence, Mobile Payments industry Sales and Revenue Generated, Market Share, Price, Production Sites and Facilities, SWOT Analysis, Product Launch. For the period 2014-2019, this study provides the Mobile Payments sales, revenue and market share for each player covered in this report.

Synopsis of Mobile Payments Market: Mobile payments are referred to the transactions that is performed through mobile device instead of paying through cash, checks, or physical credit cards.

The mobile payment market is in its maturity phase and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 33.8% during the forecast period. Increase is penetration of smartphones, growth in m-commerce industry, and rise in adoption of mobile payment in emerging economies drive the growth of the mobile payment market.”

Adoption of advanced technologies like near field communications (NFC) is making it more popular. NFC enables users to establish a connection between two electronic devices like smartphones by just bring them close to each other.

Mobile payments market in Asia Pacific region is expected to show a positive growth over the forecast period owing to factors such as improved technologies like NFC, wearable devices etc.

Based on Product Type, Mobile Payments market report displays the manufacture, profits, value, and market segment and growth rate of each type, covers:

☑ Mobile wallet/Bank cards

☑ Mobile money

Based on end users/applications, Mobile Payments market report focuses on the status and outlook for major applications/end users, sales volume, market share and growth rate for each application, this can be divided into:

☑ Retail

☑ Education

☑ Entertainment

☑ Healthcare

☑ Hospitality

Mobile Payments Market: Regional analysis includes:

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

(Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia) Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

(Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.) North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada.)

(the United States, Mexico, and Canada.) South America (Brazil etc.)

(Brazil etc.) The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt.)

