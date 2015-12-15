Fintech (Financial technology) Market 2020 Analysis Insights, Share, Growth, Future Trends, Demand & Forecast 2025

The goal of global Fintech (Financial technology) market research report is to provide the users a complete picture of the market during the forecast period from 2020-2025. The global market report provides the key market insights and the growth-inducing factors. It also does the comprehensive study of Fintech (Financial technology) Industry based on market gains, market volume, key industry sections of Fintech (Financial technology) market which are differentiated based on type, application, major geographical regions contributing to the development of market.

Global Fintech (Financial technology) Market: Notable Development

Global Fintech (Financial technology) market is set to witness growth and a number of notable developments are paving the way for the same. The competitive landscape is also duly impacted by these developments. A deep dive can be had a published report by Adroit Market Research.

The global Fintech (Financial technology) market is highly consolidated. And, key players in the global Fintech (Financial technology) market are Ant Financial, Kabbage Inc., Avant LLC, Social Finance, Inc. (SoFi), Square, Inc., Nexi Payments SpA, Adyen, Qudian Inc., FIS, MarketAxess Holdings, Inc., LendingTree, Nelnet, Inc., Synchrony Financial, American Express, ACI Worldwide Inc. etc.

Global Fintech (Financial technology) Market: Key trends and driver

The report also throws light on various aspects of the global fintech industry by assessing the market using value chain analysis. The report covers several qualitative aspects of the fintech industry in market drivers, market restraints and key industry trends. Furthermore, the report provides an in-depth assessment of the market competition with company profiles of global as well as local vendors.

Global Fintech (Financial technology) Market: Regional Analysis

The European market is expected to have a significant growth with more than 11% CAGR over the forecast period. The favorable and stable regulatory environment created by the European payment directive PSD2 (Payment Service Directive) is the major reason behind the growth of the European fintech market. The regulation requires the bank to be more focused and open with PSPs (payment service providers). Furthermore, a large volume of venture capital investments in the region is also significantly impacting the market. For instance, total investments in European companies has reached to around USD 34.2 billion in 2018.

Segment Overview of Global Fintech (Financial technology) Market

Type Overview:

Application Program Interface (API)

Data Analytics

Artificial Intelligence

Blockchain

Others

Application Overview:

Banking and Payments

Financial Management

Financing

Insurance

Regional Overview:

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of APAC

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of South America

The Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



