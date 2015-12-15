Mobility as a Service Market 2020 Growth Analysis, Key Insights, Emerging Trends, Future Scope and Resources Outlook by 2025

The goal of global Mobility as a Service market research report is to provide the users a complete picture of the market during the forecast period from 2020-2025. The global market report provides the key market insights and the growth-inducing factors. It also does the comprehensive study of Mobility as a Service Industry based on market gains, market volume, key industry sections of Mobility as a Service market which are differentiated based on type, application, major geographical regions contributing to the development of market.

Global Mobility as a Service Market: Notable Development

Global Mobility as a Service market is set to witness growth and a number of notable developments are paving the way for the same. The competitive landscape is also duly impacted by these developments. A deep dive can be had a published report by Adroit Market Research.

The global Mobility as a Service market is highly consolidated. And, key players in the global Mobility as a Service market are Uber Technologies, Inc., Ola Cabs, Shuttl, Splyt Technologies Ltd., Transit Systems Pty Ltd., Lyft, Inc., Didi Chuxing Technology Co., Grab, Whim, Citymapper, SkedGo Pty Ltd, Moovit Inc., Moovel Group, Splyt Technologies Ltd., Ubigo Innovation AB.

Global Mobility as a Service Market: Key trends and driver

The primary objective of MaaS is to enhance transportation offerings. A major benefit of MaaS is that it helps to reduce traffic congestion and it is a more convenient and sustainable option to conventional transport services. It also provides an alternative to private cars. Mobility as a service allows passengers to select the most personalized and streamlined way of local traveling.

Global Mobility as a Service Market: Regional Analysis

Middle East & Africa is expected to grow significantly in the global mobility as a service (MaaS) market. This mainly due to increasing partnership and collaboration between technology providers and major auto manufacturers. For instance, in 2018, leading auto manufacturer Volkswagen AG has partnered with the Intel subsidiary Mobileye in order to commercialize the autonomous ride-sharing service in Israel by 2019. In this partnership, Mobileye will be responsible for providing autonomous technology in a fleet of electric vehicles provided by Volkswagen.

Segment Overview of Global Mobility as a Service Market

Service Overview:

Ride-hailing

Ridesharing

Self-driving car service

Others

Vehicle Type Overview:

Four Wheelers

Three Wheelers

Others

Regional Overview:

North America The U.S. Canada Mexico

Europe UK Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of APAC

South America Brazil Rest of South America

The Middle East and Africa UAE South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa



