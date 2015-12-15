Credit Insurance Market Overview & Outlook 2020-2025 Growing Vigorously with Top Key Players Euler Hermes, Atradius, Coface, Zurich, Credendo Group, QBE Insurance & Cesce

Global Credit Insurance Market size is predicted to witness growth during the forecast period. The credit insurance market overview indicates a huge market with very low penetration. The market share is bound to increase due to opening of various new markets and increase in the global overall trade. Government regulatory and bankruptcy frameworks are different in different countries which is a restraining factor. In spite of the generally seen increased trend in corporate bankruptcy, there is no standard framework to compare and analyze the data.

Credit insurance market allows you to expand your business without fear. Furthermore, credit insurance market has enabled people to not worry about the credit and focus on other growth opportunities. Also, credit insurance gives you peace of mind as the knowledge that the outstanding invoices are protected.

The credit insurance market overview has helped in segmenting the credit insurance market based on applications as domestic trade credit insurance and export trade credit insurance. Geographically it can be segmented as United States, Europe, Japan, China, India and Southeast Asia. Based on the product type it can be segmented as P to P lending, Micro finance and trade credit. P to P also known as Peer to Peer lending, is popular and easy to process as compared to other two types.

It is the online practice of lending money to companies through an online platform, where the borrowers and lenders meet and interact. Microfinance is also known as microcredit, is a type of banking service which provides financial assistance to unemployed and low-income group people looking for opportunities. Trade credit is doing a business transaction and paying for it at a later date. It is most popular form of business in growing economic countries of India and China.

Key Players:

Euler Hermes, Atradius, Coface, Zurich, Credendo Group, QBE Insurance, Cesce.

The short-term viewpoint on effectiveness of credit insurance is more favorable. While half of the executives interviewed saw success rate declining over the period of several months, however, moving ahead around half them believe that the effectiveness will recover in upcoming years, on the account of the economic retrieval as well as reduced claims in developing markets & recovering prices of the commodities.

Transmitting the risk from business to an insurer, credit insurance safeguards the policyholder in the happening of a client becoming bankrupt or is unable to pay the trade credit debts. On the other hand, insurers can essentially help in reducing the possibility of financial loss with the help of credit management backing.

Credit insurance is an equally relevant product for buyers & sellers. One of the major motive behind people purchasing the cover is fight against defaulting by trade debtors at the time of undefined political or else economic conditions followed by the need for getting into the funding as well as verifying adequate corporate risk management.

Credit insurance can be described as financial life guard in the time of certain catastrophes occurrence. It is a form of insurance plan bought by a business that pays off one or more existing debts at the time of crisis. It is also often promoted as credit card for businesses, with the periodic cost charging a small proportion of the card’s due balance.

