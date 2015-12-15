Agriculture Technology Market 2020 Global Analysis, Perceiving Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2025

Global agriculture technology market size was valued at USD billion in the historical year 2017 and is anticipated to reach USD billion by the end of 2025, rising at a compound annual growth rate over the forecast spell (2019-2025). Some of the major factors driving the market growth include rising inclination towards technologies in agriculture, increasing need for monitoring livestock performance as well as health, government’s provision for the adoption of modern techniques for agriculture and increasing population & urbanization.

Agriculture is tremendously impacted by digital technologies, starting with autonomous robots that pick fruit to subterranean farms and holistically assisting in transformation of the agriculture industry. The adoption rate of digital technologies in agriculture has accelerated with a vigorous pace.

Agriculture Technology Market: Key Players

Trimble, Deere & Company, Raven Industries, AGCO, AgJunction, AG Leader Technology, GEA Group, DeLaval, Precision Planting, Teejet Technologies, SST Development Group, Topcon Positioning Systems, Crop Metrics, DICKEY-john Corporation, Agribotix, ec2ce, The Climate Corporation, Gamaya, Descartes Labs, Granular, Autonomous Tractor Corporation, Prospera Technologies, Decisive Farming, Auto copter Corp, Hexagon Agriculture.

The global agriculture technology market has been segmented by different agriculture types, offerings, applications and geography. Further, agriculture type segment of the market has been sub-segmented into precision farming, livestock monitoring, fish farming, smart greenhouses and others (orchid, forestry & horticulture). Precision farming agriculture type led the market with highest share owing to increasing adoption of precision agriculture technologies including remote sensing, positioning systems, guidance system as well as flexible rate technology by farmers across the world.

The market of agriculture technology is mostly referred as smart agriculture where there is higher involvement of Internet of Things (IoT) technology and solutions which is capable of enhancing operational efficiency, minimize wastage and maximize yield with the help of real-time field data collection, development of control mechanism and data analysis. The agricultural retailers share in the United States alone that cater yield monitor data analysis was anticipated to take a leap of 58 percent in 2018 which was earlier 51 percent in 2015. Mostly, smart agriculture employs vast range of IoT-based applications like smart irrigation, precision farming, variable rate technology as well as smart greenhouses.

Geographically North America led the global agriculture technology market with highest share, as several countries in the region such as the United States and Canada are the primary adopters of agriculture technologies. Likewise, offerings segment has been bifurcated into hardware, software and services. Hardware division of the segment dominated market in the historical year (2017) because of the rising adoption of automation as well as remote devices, like GPS/GNSS, drones/UAVs irrigation controllers, yield monitors, guidance & steering systems and sensors.

Some Key Highlight Points from TOC:

Chapter 1. Executive Summary

Chapter 2. Research Methodology

Chapter 3. Market Outlook

Chapter 4. Global Agriculture Technology Market Overview, By Solution

Chapter 5. Global Agriculture Technology Market Overview, By Application

Chapter 6. Global Agriculture Technology Market Overview, By Region

Chapter 7. Company Profiles

