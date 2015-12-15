Urban Air Mobility Market: global demand analysis & opportunity outlook described in a new report

The latest market intelligence study on Urban Air Mobility Market relies on the statistics derived from both primary and secondary research to present insights pertaining to the forecasting model, opportunities, and competitive landscape of Urban Air Mobility market for the forecast period 2020–2027.

Urban air mobility (UAM) is an aviation industry term for automated and on-demand passenger or cargo-carrying air transportation services, normally flown without a pilot. The traffic across several countries is bad and getting worse. A new generation of innovators is searching for methods to efficiently and quickly move people within cities in a safest and environmentally friendly manner. These new services are anticipated to bring new ways for people to travel around urban areas and cities while reducing congestion.

The Major Manufacturers Covered In This Report: Airbus , Aurora Flight Sciences, Bell Helicopter Textron Inc., EHANG, EmbraerX, Honeywell International Inc., Kittyhawk.io, Inc., Neva Aerospace Ltd., Volocopter GmbH, Workhorse Group Inc.

The research on the Urban Air Mobility market concentrates on extracting valuable data on swelling investment pockets, significant growth opportunities, and major market vendors to help understand business owners what their competitors are doing best to stay ahead in the competition. The research also segments the Urban Air Mobility market on the basis of end user, product type, application, and demography for the forecast period 2020–2027. Detailed analysis of critical aspects such as impacting factors and competitive landscape are showcased with the help of vital resources, which include charts, tables, and info-graphics.

The key factors that are driving the growth of urban air mobility market are, increase in acceptance of urban air mobility owing to environmental concerns, high investments in developing smart city may lead to demand for urban air mobility, and also the rising demand for an efficient mode of logistics & transportation. Moreover, increasing demand for autonomous air ambulance vehicles is anticipated to create significant opportunities for the market to grow.

The global Urban air mobility market is segmented on the basis of platform and operation. Based on platform, the market is segmented as air taxi, passenger aerial vehicle, cargo aerial vehicle, and air ambulance. Further, based on operation, the market is divided into piloted and autonomous.

This research evaluates micro-markets and takes a closer look at the different growth trends, future prospects and regulations that will regulate the industry in the coming years. Researchers have also included a few top performers in the sector to calculate their industry shares and core competencies. The research explains technological developments in the sector along with upcoming areas of the industry that might potentially attract massive investments.

