Thick Film Resistor Market is a Booming Market Growing by 2026 with Top Key Players:BASF SE; DuPont; PPG Industries, Inc.; Bayer AG; LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.; Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.; Akzo Nobel N.V.; Braskem; Eastman Chemical Company

Global Pharmaceutical Solvent Market is expected to rise from its initial estimated value of USD 2.96 billion in 2018 to a projected value of USD 4.24 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 4.56% in the forecast period of 2020-2026

Companies Profiled in this report includes, BASF SE; DuPont; PPG Industries, Inc.; Bayer AG; LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.; Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.; Akzo Nobel N.V.; Braskem; Eastman Chemical Company; Merck KGaA; Clariant; Procter & Gamble; Avantor, Inc.; Parchem fine & specialty chemicals; Alfa Aesar; Thermo Fisher Scientific; Yip’s Chemical Holdings Limited; Brenntag AG; SEQENS SAS; Exxon Mobil Corporation and Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation.

Moreover, this market report gives information about historic data, present Pharmaceutical Solvent market trends, environment, technological innovation, forthcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry.

Market Definition: Global Pharmaceutical Solvent Market

Pharmaceutical solvents are chemical compounds that are majorly utilized in the manufacturing of drugs in the pharmaceutical industry. These solvents majorly find their usage in dissolving other products and components while also finding its usage as a manufacturing block by providing the molecules required in the production of drugs and pharmaceuticals. These solvents are also used in the extraction and purification process.

Market Drivers:

Increasing levels of R&D activities and expenditure for the development and formulation of pharmaceutical drugs and products is expected to drive the market growth

Innovations in the product offerings and in the methods of manufacturing the demand for pharmaceutical solvents is on the rise which is expected to significantly drive the market growth

Market Restraints:

Presence of strict regulations and compliances from the authorities regarding the handling, storage and transportation of these solvents is expected to restrain the market growth

Volatile environmental nature and harmful effects of solvents which require extra care and precautions in the usage of pharmaceutical solvents is expected to restrain the market growth

Segmentation: Global Pharmaceutical Solvent Market

By Product Alcohol Ethanol Isopropanol Propanol Propylene Glycol Amine Aniline Diphenylamine Methyl Ethanolamine Trimethylamine Esters Acetyl Acetate Ethyl Acetate Butyl Acetate Ethers Diethyl Ether Anisole Polyethylene Glycol Aromatic Hydrocarbons Chlorinated Solvents Carbon Tetrachloride Dichloromethane Ketones Others Chelating Agents Glycerine Acetone By End-User Pharmaceutical Industry Research Laboratories Chemical Industry By Geography North America US Canada Mexico South America Brazil Argentina Rest of South America Europe Germany France United Kingdom Italy Spain Russia Turkey Belgium Netherlands Rest of Europe Asia-Pacific Japan China South Korea India Australia Singapore Malaysia Indonesia Thailand Philippines Rest of Asia-Pacific Middle East and Africa South Africa Egypt Saudi Arabia United Arab Emirates Israel Rest of Middle East and Africa



Key Developments in the Market:

In May 2018, Brenntag AG announced that they had acquired the majority stake of 65% in Raj Petro Specialties Pvt Ltd, established in India. This invokes a joint agreement in which Brenntag AG will acquire the remaining 35% share in the company after a period of 5 years. This acquisition will help in expanding the operations of Brenntag AG and significantly expand its servicing capabilities in the region

In July 2017, Chemoxy International Ltd. Announced, that they had agreed to acquire by Novocap SAS. This acquisition will help in enhancement of Novocap’s service solutions and products such as specialty chemicals, mineral specialties for chemicals, pharmaceuticals, household & personal care and various different industries.

This Pharmaceutical Solvent report offers detailed coverage of the market and demonstrates each player active in the industry. Additionally, the data included in the Pharmaceutical Solvent report was compiled through data methods like secondary and primary search. The Pharmaceutical Solvent report provides accurate data and insights related to global market which include CAGR, value, volume, consumption, production, growth rate and revenue.

Research objectives

To study and analyze the global Pharmaceutical Solvent market size by key regions/countries, product type and application, history data from 2014 to 2018, and forecast to 2026.

To understand the structure of Pharmaceutical Solvent market by identifying its various sub segments.

Focuses on the key global Pharmaceutical Solvent players, to define, describe and analyze the value, market share, market competition landscape, SWOT analysis and development plans in next few years.

To analyze the Pharmaceutical Solvent with respect to individual growth trends, future prospects, and their contribution to the total market.

To share detailed information about the key factors influencing the growth of the market (growth potential, opportunities, drivers, industry-specific challenges and risks).

To project the size of Pharmaceutical Solvent submarkets, with respect to key regions (along with their respective key countries).

To analyze competitive developments such as expansions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions in the market.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their growth strategies.

