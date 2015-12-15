Widening consumer base underscores growth for Multifactor Authentication market2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Multifactor Authentication market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Multifactor Authentication market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Multifactor Authentication market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Multifactor Authentication market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Multifactor Authentication market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Multifactor Authentication market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

The Multifactor Authentication market study answers critical questions including:

What tactics are being utilized by the Multifactor Authentication market players to expand their production footprint in region? What are the threats faced by players in the global Multifactor Authentication market mutually? Why region holds the majority of share in the global Multifactor Authentication market? Why segment has the largest consumption in region? Which industries remain the leading consumers of the Multifactor Authentication across the globe?

The content of the Multifactor Authentication market report includes the following insights:

Growth outlook of the global Multifactor Authentication market in terms of value and volume

Strategies utilized by different Multifactor Authentication market players.

Drivers, restraints, opportunities and trends (DROT Analysis) impacting the growth prospect for the Multifactor Authentication over the forecast period.

End use consumption of the Multifactor Authentication across various regions.

Identify the ecological impacts of the Multifactor Authentication and what regulations are being imposed on its usage.

On the basis of component, the global Multifactor Authentication market report covers the following segments:

Notable Developments

The FBI recently issued a warning for online shoppers during the holiday seasons. The major security agency warned online shoppers about sharing critical information like debit card pin, numbers, and others as usual. However, surprisingly the agency also called on shoppers to use more multifactor authentication to protect their online data. The agency said that hackers were watching online shopping carts to steal personal information and all means necessary to prevent cases of e-skimming are essential for legitimate transactions through websites and mobile apps. Sweeping warnings like these drive home the importance of multifactor authentication and promise new opportunities for growth for players in the global multifactor authentication market.

Microsoft, one of the biggest players in the cloud technology has put multifactor authentication at the heart of all AI related applications on Azure. The company has opened its services to Android and other mobile devices alike to improve security with multifactor authentication. The licensing will allow organizations to allow the use of multifactor authentication to provide secure access to users. This is likely to provide a major boost to multifactor authentication as many companies using its services will likely get to test the feature with their employees and the new experience can lead to new opportunities for players in the multifactor authentication market.

Global Multifactor Authentication Market: Drivers and Trends

Recently, several companies like Adobe, Sony were hacked which resulted in severe financial losses for the concerned companies as well as potential losses for their users who lost financial data. The hacks have also occurred at various counties, wherein huge sums of money was paid as ransom for causing further damage to the systems. The rise in cyber-attacks, ill-prepared systems, and difficult to adapt current IT security infrastructure are expected to drive significant growth for players in the global multifactor authentication market. The rising demand for clouds, high penetration of smartphones, and increasing mobility for employees are also expected to emerge as key drivers of growth in the global multifactor authentication market. The widespread demand for security solutions, the high costs of IT operations, and lack of specialisation in the area for key sectors like finance are also expected to result in major growth for players in the multifactor authentication market.

Global Multifactor Authentication Market: Geographical Analysis

The global multifactor authentication market report will cover all the key regions of the globe including North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. Among these, the global multifactor authentication market will witness considerable growth in North America. The adoption of these solutions by major tech companies like Google, Microsoft, among others and recent warnings by security agencies like FBI will drive significant growth for players in the multifactor authentication market in the near future.

All the players running in the global Multifactor Authentication market are elaborated thoroughly in the Multifactor Authentication market report on the basis of R&D developments, distribution channels, industrial penetration, manufacturing processes, and revenue. In addition, the report examines, legal policies, and comparative analysis between the leading and emerging Multifactor Authentication market players.

