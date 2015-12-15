PTFE Membrane Market Report- Top Key Players, Size, Trends, Opportunities and Growth Analysis 2020-2025

A research report on the global PTFE membrane market offers an in-depth analysis of the market scope and objective of the target market. The report also gives complete information regarding the major market players and segments. This research report provides a precise market prediction for the global and the local market.

Key Market Players

• General Electric Company

• Corning Inc.

• Donaldson Company, Inc.

• W. L. Gore & Associates, Inc.

• Merck Millipore Co.

• Pall Corporation

• Sartorius AG

• Layne Christensen Company

• Zeus Incorporation

• Markel Corporation

• Hyundai Micro Co.

• Sigma-Aldrich Co. LLC.

• Merck KGaA.

• Trinity Filtration Technologies Pvt. Ltd

• Others

Market Segments: PTFE Membranes Market

By Type Hydrophobic PTFE Membrane Hydrophilic PTFE Membrane Unlaminated Laminated

By Application Water & Wastewater Treatment Filtration Medical & Pharmaceutical Industrial Chemical Automotive Applications Others

By Pore Size 1μm 2μm 8μm 45μm 65μm

By Region North America US Canada Europe Germany France UK Russia Asia Pacific China India South Korea Japan South-East Asia Middle East and Africa Saudi Arabia South America Brazil



Key Sources

• Industry Associations

• Patent Websites

• Company Annual Reports

• Company Websites

• Key industry leaders

• Technology consultants

• World Association of Membrane Societies (WAMS)

• American Membrane Technology Associations (AMTA)

• South Central Membrane Association (SCMA)

• Others

Key Questions Answered

• What are the key growth regions and countries?

• What are the important types and technologies being used?

• What are the market players doing, in terms of research and development?

• Which are the new applications for this market?

• What are the integrations happening?

• What are the recent news, developments, mergers, or large value deals?

Key Stakeholders

• Raw material suppliers

• Part suppliers

• Tier 1 suppliers

• Regulatory Authorities

• Research and Innovation Organizations

• Technocrats

• Suppliers and Distributors

• Other Channel Partners

• Quality Control Organizations

• Environmental Authorities