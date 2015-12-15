Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market Foraying into Emerging Economies 2019-2032

Detailed Study on the Global Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market

A recent market study throws light on some of the leading factors that are likely to influence the growth of the Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) market in the upcoming decade.

As per the report, the Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) market is forecasted to reach a value of ~US$XX by the end of 2029 and grow at a CAGR of ~XX% through the forecast period (2019-2029).

The Research Aims to Addresses the Following Doubts Pertaining to the Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market

Which end-user is likely to play a crucial role in the development of the Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) market? Which regional market is expected to dominate the Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) market in 2019? How are consumer trends impacting the operations of market players in the current scenario of the Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) market? Why are market players eyeing opportunities in region 1? What are the growth prospects of the Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) market in region 1 and region 2?

Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market Segmentation

Competitive Landscape

The competitive landscape section of the report elaborates on the recent developments and innovations introduced by prominent players in the Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) market. The growth potential, revenue growth, product range, and pricing strategies of each market player in inspected in the report with precision.

End-use Industry Assessment

The report segments the Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) market on the basis of end-use industry and offers a detailed understanding of the supply-demand ratio and consumption pattern of the Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) in each end-use industry.

The following manufacturers are covered:

Bayer

Ecotrin

Generic

St. Joseph

Elanco

Zoetis

Boehringer Ingelheim

Merial

Merck Animal Health

Segment by Regions

North America

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Segment by Type

Salicylates

Propionic acid derivatives

Acetic acid derivatives

Enolic acid (Oxicam) derivatives

Anthranilic acid derivatives (Fenamates)

Selective COX-2 inhibitors (Coxibs)

Sulfonanilides

Segment by Application

Human

Animals

Others

Essential Findings of the Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) Market Report:

Ongoing and pipeline R&D projects in the Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) market sphere

Marketing and promotional strategies adopted by tier-1 companies in the Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) market

Current and future prospects of the Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) market in various regional markets

Y-o-Y growth of the different segments and sub-segments in the Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) market

The domestic and international presence of leading market players in the Non-steroidal Anti-inflammatory Drugs (NSAID) market