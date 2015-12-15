Alumina Trihydrate Market to Reap Excessive Revenues by 2017 – 2026

Global Alumina Trihydrate Market: Overview

Alumina trihydrate is a white-colored, odorless, non-toxic, chemically inert, less abrasive powder-formed solid substance. It is also known as aluminum trihydroxide. Alumina trihydrate has very low water solubility, but it is considered amphoteric, meaning it dissolves in both strong alkali and acids. It is usually derived from bauxite ore in different sizes and refined through the bayer process. Once the chemical is washed away, it can act as a feedstock for a range of alumina chemicals. When alumina trihydrate is heated at 180 Â°C, it decomposes to aluminum oxide and water and aluminum oxide is widely used as flame retardant.

Global Alumina Trihydrate Market: Drivers & Restrains

The alumina trihydrate market is driven by strict regulations imposed by governments of various countries on the use of flame retardants in furniture and construction activities. The market is also driven by increase in demand for alumina trihydrate from the flame retardant plastics in automotive industry and the water treatment industry. Moreover, demand for alumina trihydrate is high from the paints, coating, and paper industries due to it cost effectiveness. This is a key factor driving the alumina trihydrate market. However, availability of alternatives for alumina trihydrate are expected to restrain the market. Increase in preference for magnesium hydroxide as an antacid in the pharmaceuticals industry can pose a challenge for the alumina trihydrate market.

Alumina trihydrate is used in the manufacture of aluminum, adhesives, coatings, wires & cables, caulks & sealants, rubbers, paper, and carpet backing. The most common application of alumina trihydrate is in the production of aluminum. It is used as a flame retardant in rubber products and carpet backing and as a smoke suppressant filler in polymers. Alumina trihydrate is also used in the pharmaceutical industry as an antacid that can be used to buffer the pH in the stomach.

Based on end-use industry, the alumina trihydrate market can be segmented into paints & coatings, paper & pulp, plastics & polymers, cosmetics & personal care, adhesives, chemicals, pharmaceuticals, and others.

Global Alumina Trihydrate Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of geography, the alumina trihydrate market can be categorized into North America, Asia Pacific, Europe, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America accounts for significant demand for alumina trihydrate. The U.S. is a leading consumer of alumina trihydrate due to significant demand for the material from the construction industry. North America is followed by Europe in terms of demand. The demand in Europe is high due to increase in demand for paints & coatings in the automotive industry. The alumina trihydrate market in Asia Pacific is expanding at a rapid pace owing to the rapidly developing construction industry in the region and rise in investment in infrastructure by the government. The demand for alumina trihydrate is high in countries such as Japan, China, and India. The alumina trihydrate market in India is anticipated to expand at a prominent pace in the Asia Pacific region. Demand for aluminum trihydrate in Latin America is rising rapidly due to the expanding construction industry in Brazil, Argentina, and Colombia. The market in Middle East & Africa is likely to show rapid growth due to a robust construction industry, especially in UAE.

Global Alumina Trihydrate Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global aluminum trihydrate market are Alfa Aesar, Albemarle Corporation Huber Engineered Materials, Sumitomo Chemical Co., Ltd, SHOWA DENKO K.K., Alcoa Corporation, Aluminium Corporation of China Limited, Nabaltec AG, NALCO, and MAL-Hungarian Aluminium Producer and Trading Co.

