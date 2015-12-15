Robotic Wheelchairs Market To Grow At A CAGR Of XX% Over The Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

“

competitive landscape of the luxury handbag market, thereby positioning all the major players according to their geographic presence and recent key developments. The comprehensive luxury handbag market estimates are the result of our in-depth secondary research, primary interviews, and in-house expert panel reviews. These market estimates have been analyzed by taking into account the impact of different political, social, economic, technological, and legal factors along with the current market dynamics affecting the luxury handbag market growth.

In the report, the North American market is divided into the U.S., Canada, and Rest of North America. Similarly, the Europe market is divided into Germany, the U.K., France, and Rest of Europe. Asia Pacific has been segmented into China, Japan, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific. Middle East &Africa covers the GCC, South Africa, and Rest of Middle East & Africa. Similarly, South America region includes Brazil, and Rest of South America. Porter’s Five Forces analysis explains the factors which are currently affecting the luxury handbag market. The report also provides a value chain analysis which explains the participants of the value chain.

The global luxury handbag market is characterized by the presence of numerous key players in the market who focus on factors such as price, performance, quality, support services, and innovations to compete in the market. Major players in the luxury handbag market are PVH Corp. (Calvin Klein), Compagnie Financiere Richemont SA (Chloe SAS), Furla S.p.A., GANNI A/S, Giorgio Armani S.p.A. (Armani), Tapestry Inc. (Kate Spade), Loeffler Randall, Macy’s Inc., LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (Marc Jacobs Int. LLC), Michael Kors Holdings Limited, Rebecca Minkoff, Sungjoo Group (MCM), The Cambridge Satchel Company, MAUS Freres SA (The Lacoste Group), Vera Bradley Sales, LLC., MILLY NY, Tapestry, Inc. (Coach, Inc.), and Longchamp S.A.S.

The luxury handbag market is segmented as below:

Luxury Handbag market

By Type

Handbag Shoulder Bags Satchel Bags Handheld Bags Sling Bags Tote bags Hobo Bags Others (Duffle bags and Fanny / waist packs etc.)

Backpack

Wallet

Others (Clutches, Laptop Bags, Messenger Bags Etc.)

By Material

Cotton

Leather

Nylon

Synthetic

By Gender

Men

Women

By Distribution Channel

Online

Offline

By Geography

North America U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe Germany The U.K. France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa (MEA) GCC South Africa Rest of MEA

South America Brazil Rest of South America



