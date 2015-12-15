Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) to Remain Lucrative During 2019-2029

The global Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) market reached ~US$ xx Mn in 2018 and is anticipated grow at a CAGR of xx% over the forecast period 2019-2029. In this Benzyl Butyl Phthalate (BBP) market study, the following years are considered to predict the market footprint:

In terms of geography, the rapidly expanding market in the Asia Pacific is anticipated to fuel the demand for benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP). Rapid growth in the construction activities especially in the high growth nations such as China, India and other South East Asian countries are expected to be the major demand markets for flooring and adhesive & sealant applications of benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP). Furthermore, rapid urbanization in these high GDP nations is instilling a demand for infrastructure, building and construction projects. In North America and Europe the rising awareness and health consciousness has concluded in a shift towards biobased alternatives to phthalates including benzyl butyl phthalates (BBP). In Europe, benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP) is being gradually phased out with only two manufactures producing it at present. This move is in accordance with the strict regulations introduced by REACH against toxic products such as phthalates including benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP). In North America, Canada has banned the use of benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP) in children toys and child care products while in the U.S. it has been listed as a developmental toxicant in 2005 by Office of Environmental Health Hazard Assessment (OEHHA) based in California.

Some of the players in the benzyl butyl phthalate (BBP) market include Alfa Aesar (Johnson Matthey Company), Ferro Corporation and Hallstar Company among others.

