Swelling Demand for Automotive Coatings to Fuel the Growth of the Automotive Coatings Market Through the Forecast Period 2018 – 2026

segmentation categories such as deployment, industry vertical, and region. Based on deployment, the global digital signature market has been segmented into on-premise and cloud. In terms of industry vertical, the market has been divided into BFSI, real estate, education, government, health care, retail, transportation, legal, and other (IT & telecom, non-profit, etc.). Furthermore, based on region, the market has been classified into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South America.

Global Digital Signature Market: Research Methodology

Secondary research sources that are typically referred to include, but are not limited to company websites, annual reports, financial reports, broker reports, investor presentations, SEC filings, internal and external proprietary databases, relevant patent and regulatory databases, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, news articles, press releases, webcasts specific to companies operating in the market, national government documents, statistical databases, market reports, Factiva, etc..

Primary research involves e-mail interactions, telephonic interviews, and face-to-face interviews for each market, category, segment, and sub-segment across geographies. We conduct primary interviews on an ongoing basis with industry participants and commentators in order to validate the data and analysis. Primary interviews provide first-hand information about the market size, market trends, growth trends, competitive landscape, outlook, etc.. These help us validate and strengthen secondary research findings. They also help develop the analysis team’s market expertise and understanding.

Global Digital Signature Market: Competitive Dynamics

The report highlights well-established players operating in the market, including Adobe systems, Inc., DocuSign Inc., Gemalto N.V., Entrust Datacard Corporation, OneSpan (Esignlive), SIGNiX, Inc., Ascertia, Identrust, Inc., Kofax Inc., Rpost, and Secured Signing Ltd. These key players are looking to increase their market share by expanding their current digital signature offerings in emerging economies.

Global Digital Signature Market Segmentation

By Deployment

On-premise

Cloud

By Industry Vertical

BFSI

Real Estate

Education

Government

Health Care

Retail

Transportation

Legal

Other (IT & Telecom, Non-profit, etc.)

By Country/Region

North America The U.S. Canada Rest of North America

Europe The U.K. Germany France Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan Australia Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

South America Brazil Rest of South America



