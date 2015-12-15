Specialty Lighting Market Progresses for Huge Profits During2017 – 2025

TMRR, in its recent market report, suggests that the Specialty Lighting market report is set to exceed US$ xx Mn/Bn by 2029. The report finds that the Specialty Lighting market registered ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at a healthy CAGR over the foreseeable period. This Specialty Lighting market study considers 2018 as the base year, 2019 as the estimated year, and 2019 – 2029 as the forecast timeframe.

The Specialty Lighting market research focuses on the market structure and various factors (positive and negative) affecting the growth of the market. The study encloses a precise evaluation of the Specialty Lighting market, including growth rate, current scenario, and volume inflation prospects, on the basis of DROT and Porter’s Five Forces analyses. In addition, the Specialty Lighting market study provides reliable and authentic projections regarding the technical jargon.

Key Drivers

Rising Demand for Surgical Lighting Solutions to Foster Growth

When it comes to setup for surgery, there are specific lighting requirements which include a perfect balance between luminance and shadow. These days there has been a rise in demand for shadowless lights. These lights which were earlier used in major surgeries have now entered the arena of dental and minor surgeries. Manufacturers are eyeing the medical industry to provide surgical lighting solutions as they are the highest revenue contributors to the global specialty lighting market.

Increasing Use of Specialty Lights in Agricultural Industry to Propel Growth

Due to changes in climate agricultural business are adopting new technologies such as horticulture lighting for cultivation. Moreover, there has been a rise in indoor and vertical arming which essentially requires LED lighting solutions, thus contributing to specialty lighting market’s growth.

Global Specialty Lighting Market: Regional Analysis

North America is at the helm of the specialty lighting industry due to high demand from the entertainment industry. There is a wide range of music festivals that happen in this region that require novel entertainment lighting solutions. The U.S. has highly contributed to the market’s growth in this region majorly through surgical lighting application. Asia Pacific is expected to be one of the fastest growing specialty lighting market due to increasing demand for UV disinfection equipment.

The specialty lighting market is segmented based on:

Light Source:

LEDs

Others (halogen lamps, xenon bulbs, incandescent lamps)

Application:

Entertainment

Medical

UV lamps

Others

Entertainment lighting:

Stage lighting

Studio lighting

Others

Medical lighting:

Surgical lighting

Examination lighting

UV lamps:

Air purification

Water purification

Surface purification

