High Mobility Semiconductor Materials Market Projected to be Resilient During 2018 – 2026

High Mobility Semiconductor Materials Market: Â Introduction

High mobility semiconductors materials possess high conductivity between metals and insulators and contains higher electron and hole mobility, as compared to regular semiconductor materials. High mobility semiconductor materials conductivity can be varied across a range, which makes them popular in electronic device applications such as transistors, solar cells, and light emitting diodes. Silicon is the most commonly used semiconductor material owing to its relatively low cost and easy availability for microelectronic applications.

Â Graphene or grapheme-based materials are a highly popular type of high-mobility semiconductor materials due to their exceptional properties. Graphene is made of two equivalent sub-lattices of carbon atoms bonded together with sigma bonds. These materials provide high mobility to semiconductors.

High Mobility Semiconductor Materials Market: Overview

Based on application, the high mobility semiconductor materials market can be classified into data processing, communications, consumer electronics, military & civil aerospace, industrial, and automotive. Data processing is a prominent segment, which comprises chips used in servers, computers, printers and related hardware. Communications includes chips used in wire and wireless communication equipment such as smartphones and tablets. Consumer electronics contains chips that are utilized in household appliances and LCDTVs. In case of industrial segment, significant utilization of high mobility semiconductor materials market is witnessed in scanning devices such as bar code scanners and point-of-sale terminals. The automotive segment witnesses the utilization of high mobility semiconductor materials in chips that are used in power steering and lighting systems.

High Mobility Semiconductor Materials Market: Trends and Development

Key players operating in the high mobility semiconductor materials market are carrying out advanced research & development activities in areas such as intelligent memory and storage, power management, sensor and communication systems, distributed computing and networking, bio-Influenced computing and storage , advanced architectures and algorithms, environmental health and safety materials, and next-generation manufacturing paradigm.

High Mobility Semiconductor Materials Market: Regional Outlook

Robust expansion of the data processing industry in China, Japan, and South Korea has led to the significant demand for high mobility semiconductor materials market in Asia Pacific. India is also witnessing remarkable rise in data processing. Thus, the demand for high mobility semiconductor materials market in Asia Pacific is likely to increase at a rapid pace, as compared to other regions during the forecast period. North America is estimated to be the second-largest high mobility semiconductor materials market from 2018 to 2026.

High Mobility Semiconductor Materials Market: Key Players

Â Prominent players operating in the Â global high mobility semiconductor materials market Â include KLA-Tencor, ASML Holding, Applied Materials, Lasertech, Hitachi High-Technologies, Nano metrics Incorporated, Rudolph Technologies, Nikon, JEOL, and FEI Company (U.S.).

