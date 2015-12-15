Magnesium Oxysulfate Market: Industry Size, Growth, Revenue, Statistics, Competitive Landscape and Forecast2018 – 2026

Magnesium Oxysulfate Market: Overview

Magnesium oxysulfate is a chemical compound containing magnesium sulfur and oxygen with the chemical formula MgSO4. It has a tendency to absorb water from the atmosphere. Therefore, it is often found in the hydrated form, i.e. MgSO4. 7H2O. Generally, the grade of magnesium oxysulfate is light burned and offers high reactivity. Magnesium oxysulfate is used as heptahydrate salt, which is also known as Epsom salt. Four major bonding phases are formed during the magnesium oxysulfate reaction: 5Mg (OH) 2-MgSO4-3H2O (5-form), 3Mg (OH) 2. MgSO4. 8H2O (3- form), Mg (OH) 2. MgSO4. 5H2O, and Mg (OH) 2. 2MgSO4. 3H2O. Just 3-form and 5-form are stable at room temperature. The 3-form is the phase that provides compressive strength. Magnesium oxysulfate has low water resistance and loses strength over time when immersed in water due to a reversal of the reaction. Akin to magnesium oxychloride, magnesium oxysulfate offers good binding properties. Thus, increase in demand for chemicals with good binding properties in end-use industries, expansion in the magnesium market, and growth in production and consumption patterns are estimated to drive the magnesium oxysulfate market. However, implementation of stringent government regulations is likely to hamper the market.

Magnesium Oxysulfate Market: Key Applications

Based on application, the magnesium oxysulfate market can be segmented into cement, fibers, and others. The resistance of magnesium sulfate cement to abrasion is about 1.5 times that of Portland cement, but only 50% of magnesium oxychloride cement. Its compressive and transverse strengths are superior to Portland cement. Thus, rise in consumption of magnesium oxysulfate in the cement industry is boosting the magnesium oxysulfate market.

Magnesium Oxysulfate Market: Key Segments

In terms of end-use industry, the magnesium oxysulfate market can be divided into pharmaceutical, agriculture, construction, and others. Magnesium oxysulfate is primarily used in the construction industry. Increase in global population coupled with rise in demand for high quality food has increased pressure on farmers to enhance the quality of agricultural products. Growth in demand for food and increase in application of magnesium oxysulfate for medicinal purposes are key factors augmenting the magnesium oxysulfate market.

Magnesium Oxysulfate Market: Regional Outlook

In terms of region, the magnesium oxysulfate market can be segregated into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia Pacific holds the major share of the market due to the increase in consumption of magnesium oxysulfate in end-use industries such as construction and agriculture. The magnesium oxysulfate market in North America is also expanding significantly, led by the growth in investments and rise in per capita income in the region. The magnesium oxysulfate market in Europe has been expanding substantially due to the increase in production capacity of magnesium oxysulfate and expansion in the pharmaceutical industry. Latin America and Middle East & Africa also account for prominent share of the magnesium oxysulfate market owing to the increase in demand for magnesium oxysulfate in key industries such as pharmaceutical and construction in these regions.

Magnesium Oxysulfate Market: Key Players

Prominent players operating in the magnesium oxysulfate market include PQ Corporation, UMAI CHEMICAL Co. Ltd., Laizhou Guangcheng Chemical Co., Ltd., Laizhou Zhongda Chemical Co. Ltd., Giles, Balaji Industries, China Nafine Group International Co. Ltd., Laizhou City Laiyu Chemical Co. Ltd., and Weifang Guomei Chemical Co. Ltd.

