Mafura Butter Market to Develop Rapidly by 2018 – 2026

Mafura Butter Â Market Outlook:

Mafura butter is derived from the seeds of the Mafura tree, also known as Cape Mahogany, and grown mainly in southern regions of Africa, primarily in Zimbabwe. Mafura butter possesses a nutty aroma and is edible and hence, can be used for cooking as an oil. Mafura butter is rich in essential fatty acids and showcases strong antimicrobial and anti-inflammatory properties, making it a useful product to be used in the cosmetic and personal care industry. Mafura butter moisturizes the skin without clogging pores and encourages regeneration of cells, therefore giving skin a youthful and fresh appearance. Further, mafura butter is high in palmitic acid, oleic acid, stearic acid and linoleic acid content, which gives it strong anti-oxidant and medicinal properties. Mafura butter is also an excellent hair moisturizer and conditioner and thus, helps in preventing hair breakage, restoring hair elasticity and rejuvenating damaged hair. Mafura butter has been a common ingredient in cosmetics and healthcare products in the southern African region for years and is slowly gaining popularity in Europe, America and Asia Pacific regions due to the growing economy and growing R&D in the personal care sector. The organic nature of mafura butter is another reason behind its evolution at a global level. The demand for mafura butter is going to witness high surge owing to its widespread properties and applications in various industries, such as skincare, personal care, hair care, food, pharmaceuticals and others.

Surge in demand for ÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬ÃÅMafura butterÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢ from the beauty industry

Rapid urbanization and changing lifestyle have boosted the growth of skin care and personal care industry worldwide. In addition, growing demand for anti-aging products, skin nurturing and lightening creams and hair softening and damage repair products is also driving the mafura butter market. Mafura butter has been used for centuries by local African women for nourishing and vitalizing their skin and hair. Mafura butter is also used to treat a wide range of skin ailments, such as athleteÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s foot, cold sores, wounds and cracks, arthritis, etc. Mafura butter is also used in lip balms. Another driving factor for natural mafura butter market is growing awareness about the harmful effects of synthetic products, which has shifted the preference of consumers towards more natural and organic products. Further, mafura butter is also used as a substitute for cocoa and shea butter. All in all, increase in disposable income of consumers and growing demand for natural beauty products which exhibit antioxidant, hydrating and anti-inflammatory properties are the two prime factors expected to drive the global mafura butter market in the coming years. Â

Global Mafura Butter Market: Market Segmentation:

Get Sample Copy of this report at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/sample/6309?source=atm

On the basis of nature, the global mafura butter market has been segmented as: Organic Conventional

On the basis of application, the global mafura butter market has been segmented as: Personal care products Skin care Hair care Pharmaceuticals Animal care products Edible oils Home care products Candles Wood polish Others

Global Mafura Butter Market: Key Participants

Some of the market participants identified across the value chain of the global mafura butter market are Sundial Brands, Phytoafrica GmbH, Akoma International Â (UK) Â Ltd., Kaza Natural Oils, Caribbean Natural Products Inc., Wema Â Bodycare, RaeMarie Essentials, Phytodess, Gajimare Â Luxury, Shea Terra Organics and Gluki Organics, amongst others. Â Â Â Â

Opportunities for Participants in the Mafura Butter Market:

Opportunities for companies in skincare and personal care industry in mafura butter market are high owing to the presence of only local and native producers and no significant key market participants. Further, the companies in personal care industry are focusing on the use of organic ingredients such as mafura butter, in their products, which is boosting the opportunities for other companies working in this sector. Mafura butter can also be combined with other ingredients, for instance, coconut oil to provide added benefits, such as moisturizing and emollient effects. One of the significant advantages of mafura butter is the robust method used for its extraction. Mafura butter is extracted by the cold pressing method, which works at a much lower temperature as compared to other traditional oil extraction methods and also retains all beneficial properties of the product, such as fibers, nutrients and taste. In addition, with technical advancements and modernization, growth in the distribution of products through online platforms is being witnessed. Hence, companies in this industry should focus on selling their products through the e-commerce medium to increase their network and profitability. Â

Get Discount of this report at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/checkdiscount/6309?source=atm

Brief Approach to Research

The company will follow a modeling-based approach and triangulation methodology to estimate data covered in this report. A detailed market understanding and assessment of the applications, types, forms, and end uses of the product segments covered in the study is followed by carrying out a demand-side approach to estimate the sales of target product segments, which is then cross-referenced with a supply-side assessment of value generated over a pre-defined period. The statistics and data are collected at a regional level and consolidated and synthesized at a global level to estimate overall market sizes.

Key Data Points Covered in the Report

Some of the key data points covered in our report include: An overview of the market, including background and evolution Shifting industry dynamics In-depth market segmentation Historical, current, and projected industry size and recent industry trends Key competition landscape Strategies of key players and product offerings Potential and niche segments/regions exhibiting promising growth A neutral perspective towards market performance Competitive landscape of the market, including detailed profiles of the top players in this market

MRR.BIZ has been compiled in-depth market research data in the report after exhaustive primary and secondary research. Our team of able, experienced in-house analysts has collated the information through personal interviews and study of industry databases, journals, and reputable paid sources.

The report provides the following information:

Tailwinds and headwinds molding the marketÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s trajectory Market segments based on products, technology, and applications Prospects of each segment Overall current and possible future size of the market Growth pace of the market Competitive landscape and key playersÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢ strategies

The main aim of the report is to: Enable key stakeholderÃÂ¢Ã¢âÂ¬Ã¢âÂ¢s in the market bet right on it Understand the opportunities and pitfalls awaiting them Assess the overall growth scope in the near term Strategize effectively with respect to production and distribution

MRR.BIZ is a leading provider of strategic market research. Our vast repository consists research reports, data books, company profiles, and regional market data sheets. We regularly update the data and analysis of a wide-ranging products and services around the world. As readers, you will have access to the latest information on almost 300 industries and their sub-segments. Both large Fortune 500 companies and SMEs have found those useful. This is because we customize our offerings keeping in mind the specific requirements of our clients.

Enquiry before buying at https://www.marketresearchreports.biz/sample/enquiryBuy/6309?source=atm