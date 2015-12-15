Automotive Window Power Sunshade Market to Observe Strong Development by 2018 – 2026

Window power sunshades are shields placed on the front and rear windows of a vehicle to block the sunlight from penetrating the interiors and thus, preventing the temperature in the vehicle cabin from rising. Automotive window power sunshades are extensively utilized in open parking places to prevent the vehicle interior from heating up.

Rising demand for comfort from consumers is driving the automotive window power sunshade market. Window power sunshades are being increasingly adopted in vehicles, as more number of consumers are becoming aware and are also creating a high aftermarket demand. Infrared light damages the interior upholstery and hence, consumers are opting to install window power sunshades in order to maintain the appearance of the vehicle interior. Increased vehicle sales in tropical and hot regions such as Asia Pacific and Brazil & Mexico of Latin America has boosted the automotive window power sunshade market. The low cost and easy installation of window shades is further fueling the automotive window power sunshade market. Rise in concern & increase in awareness about improvement of fuel economy is also driving the automotive window power sunshade market. The use of sunshades reduces the heat transfer into the vehicle cabin and minimizes the load on heating, ventilation, and air conditioning unit, which in turn improves the fuel economy. Increased usage of electronics and technology in the vehicle has led to the development of window power sunshades. Emerging trends of luxury and minimal interference requirement to operate is boosting the demand for automotive window power sunshade. Increased competition among automakers to offer competitive features and rising sales of luxury vehicles are expected to boost the automotive window power sunshade market.

Manual window sunshades are equally effective and are highly economical. Budget vehicle consumers are likely to prefer manual window sunshades, which in turn is expected to hamper the automotive window power sunshade market.

The global automotive window power sunshade market can be segmented based on sunshade type, window type, sales channel, vehicle, and region. Based on sunshade type, the automotive window power sunshade market can be segregated into scissor type, C-pillar guided type, and one other segment. C-pillar guided type sunshades are widely employed in luxury vehicles due to their superior esthetics and optimized shaded area. High demand for luxury vehicles is expected to boost the demand for c-pillar guided type power sunshades.

In terms of window type, the automotive window power sunshade market can be classified into side window and rear window. Rear window power sunshades are expected to witness a high demand. The rear window power sunshades retract during reversing and hence, are extremely convenient for the driver.

Based on vehicle type, the automotive window power sunshade market can be segmented into passenger vehicle, light commercial vehicle, and heavy commercial vehicle. The passenger vehicle segment is expected to expand at a considerable growth rate during the forecast period due to rise in vehicle sales in developing countries.

In terms of sales channel, the automotive window power sunshade market can be bifurcated into OEM and aftermarket. The OEM segment is estimated to hold a higher share of the market, as window power sunshades are usually offered as OE-fitted feature in vehicles.

Key players operating in vehicle include Macauto Industrial Co., Ltd., Ashimori Industry Co., Ltd., Inteva Products, and BOS Group.

