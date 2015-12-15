Rapid Industrialization in Emerging Countries to Bolster the Growth of the Solid Masterbatches Market 2017 – 2022

Transparency Market Research, in its latest market intelligence study, finds that the global Solid Masterbatches market registered a value of ~US$ xx Mn/Bn in 2018 and is spectated to grow at CAGR of xx% during the foreseeable period 2019-2029. In terms of product type, segment holds the largest share, while segment 1 and segment 2 hold significant share in terms of end use.

Segmentation

The study provides a comprehensive view of the wood preservative chemicals market by dividing it on the basis of end-use and geography segments. The wood preservative chemicals market has been segmented into furniture & decking, marine, construction and others based on end-use. End-users segment have been analyzed based on historic, present, and future trends.

Regional segmentation includes the current and forecast demand for wood preservative chemicals in North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa (MEA). Additionally, the report comprises country-level analysis in terms of volume and revenue for application segments. Key countries such as the U.S., Canada, Germany, France, the U.K., Spain, Italy, India, China, Japan, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, Mexico, and Brazil have been included in the study. Market segmentation includes demand for individual applications in all the regions and countries.

Global Wood Preservative Chemicals Market: Competitive Outlook

The report covers detailed competitive outlook that includes market share and profiles of key players operating in the global market. Key players profiled in the report includes BASF SE, Koppers Inc., Lonza Group, Lanxess, Troy Corporation, Safeguard Europe Ltd., Rütgers Organics GmbH, Rio Tinto Borates, Kurt Obermeier GmbH and others. Company profiles include attributes such as company overview, number of employees, brand overview, key competitors, business overview, business strategies, recent/key developments, acquisitions, and financial overview (wherever applicable).

The global wood preservative chemicals market has been segmented as follows:

Wood Preservative Chemicals Market – Product Analysis

Chromated Arsenicals

Creosote

Copper Based Alkaline Copper Quarternary Ammoniacal Copper Arsenite Copper Azole Copper Napthenate Others

Zinc Based

Others

Wood Preservative Chemicals Market – Technology Analysis

Waterborne

Oil borne

Organic Solvent borne

Others

Wood Preservative Chemicals Market – End-user Analysis

Furniture & Decking

Marine

Construction

Others

Wood Preservative Chemicals Market – Regional Analysis

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany France U.K. Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China India Japan Australia & New Zealand ASEAN Rest of Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America



