Film to Board Lamination Films Market Size, Status and Growth Opportunities by 2018 – 2026

Film to Board Lamination Films Market: An Overview

A variety of films are being used to provide better protection to packaged contents. This has led to the advent of the laminating films market. Film to board lamination films are a form of lamination films explicitly used on materials for making boards. These boards can be made up of different materials such as paper, metal or plastic. Film to board lamination films can either be metalized films or plastic films, which have specially engineered oxygen & moisture barriers, good bonding in extrusion and adhesive laminations. Film to board lamination films offer insulation and strength to the packaged product by forming a barrier layer. This barrier protects from oxygen & moisture migration, which helps in increasing the shelf life of products. Therefore, film to board lamination films find extensive applications in the food, pharmaceuticals and horticulture industries. Â

Film to board lamination films offer easy printing on their surface for branding and printing product information, which makes them ideal for the packaging of retail products. Film to board lamination films can be printed without any special treatment and can be treated as a replacement for foils or MPET. Clear film to board lamination films are used where clear & glossy packaging is required, while metallic film to board lamination films are used where shine & lustre are needed.

Film to Board Lamination Films Market: Dynamics

Manufacturers of flexible packaging are continually looking for product innovations to provide convenient and cost-effective packaging solutions that have a lesser impact on the environment. Industries such as food and pharmaceutical have witnessed an increase in the consumption of film to board lamination films, which has boosted the sales of lamination films. Due to the development of retail chains and growth in the pharmaceutical & personal care industries, the demand for film to board lamination films is growing in emerging economies such as China, India, Brazil and Russia, among others. The booming production of electronics in Taiwan and Korea is expected contribute to the growth of the sales of film to board lamination films. However, in developed economies, the film to board lamination films market is expected to grow owing to the shifting preference of consumers to smaller and aesthetically appealing packaging formats. Â

This shift is boosting the demand for film to board lamination films that are mainly used to improve the overall appeal of packaging formats. These factors are expected to continue to boost the demand for film to board lamination films during the forecast period.

However, growth in consumer awareness about sustainable packaging, coupled with the rising reluctance of government bodies towards the application of plastic in packaging, is likely to hamper the demand for plastic film to board lamination films. Manufacturers of film to board lamination films are likely to opt for recyclable substrate substitutes such as paper and paperboard to combat the above-mentioned challenges, which is expected to lead to sustainable innovations in the film to board lamination films market.

Film to Board Lamination Films Market: Segmentation

On the basis of substrate type, Â the global film to board lamination films market has been segmented as- Paper and paperboard Polymer-based materials Metal

On the basis of film type, Â the global film to board lamination films market has been segmented as- Plastic films Polyethylene terephthalate (PET) Polypropylene (PP) Polyamide (PA) Polyethylene (PE) HDPE LDPE LLDPE Metallised films

On the basis of thickness, Â the global film to board lamination films market has been segmented as- Up to 10 micron film to board lamination films 10 – 20 micron film to board lamination films 20 – 40 micron film to board lamination films 40 micron film to board lamination films and above

On the basis of end-use packaging industries, Â the global film to board lamination films market has been segmented as- Food & Beverages Packaging Personal Care & Cosmetics Packaging Pharmaceuticals Packaging Electrical & Electronics Packaging Other Consumer Goods (such as stationary products, sports equipment and more) Packaging

On the basis applications, Â the global film to board lamination films market has been segmented as- Hot Stamping Casting Release Liner Embossing

Film to Board Lamination Films Market: Some of the key players Toray Plastics (America), Inc. Sierra Coating Technologies LLC API Group plc MULTI SPECIALITY Extrusions Pvt. Ltd Macpac Films Ltd. Chiripal Poly Films Ltd.

Several local and unorganised players are expected to contribute to the growth of the global film to board lamination films market during the forecast period.

