Automotive Integrated Control Switch Market to Register Unwavering Growth During 2018 – 2026

The automotive switch is used to control the various operations of the vehicle such as indicators, HVAC system, parking lights, headlights, and wipers. Increase in functions in vehicles is likely to increase the demand for automotive integrated control switches during the forecasting period. Vehicle manufacturers incorporate highly compact electronic circuits and electromechanical components in order to optimize space in driver side the integrated control switch are used. Automotive switches are an integral part of electronic components of the vehicle, which are used to operate several functions in a vehicle. Recent developments and technological advancements in automotive electronics are expected to propel the demand for automotive integrated control switches.

A key factor driving the automotive integrated control switch market is the rise in demand for infotainment systems in vehicles. Rising concerned about automotive safety among end-users is anticipated to drive the automotive integrated control switch market in the near future. Rise in demand for premium, high-end and mid-end vehicles incorporated with advanced driver assist systems is likely to boost the demand for automotive integrated control switch systems. The complex design switch structure is likely to confuse the end-user, which in turn is projected to hamper the automotive integrated control switch market during the forecasting period.

The global automotive integrated control switch market can be segmented based on type, application, location, vehicle, sales channel, and region. In terms of type, the automotive integrated control switch market can be classified into touch pad, and three more segment. The touch pad segment is anticipated to expand during the forecast period due to increase in technological advancements in the automotive industry. Moreover, the touch pad segment requires very small space for operation and can be easily accessed by the vehicle driver. Based on application, the automotive integrated control switch market can divided into safety system and four other segments. Rise in demand for advance driver assist system is expected to boost the safety segment during the forecast period. Stringent government norms and the rise in concerns about vehicle safety are likely to fuel the safety segment in the near future. Based on location, the automotive integrated control switch market can be segregated into dashboard and three more segments. In terms of vehicle, the automotive integrated control switch market can be split into passenger vehicle and commercial vehicle. In terms of value, the passenger vehicle segment is anticipated to expand during the forecast period. Rise in production of passenger vehicles and increase in usage of advanced automotive electronics technology are projected to propel the automotive integrated switch market. Rise in urbanization and industrialization is expected to drive the demand for commercial vehicles in the near future. In terms of sales channel, the automotive integrated control switch market can be bifurcated into OEM and one more segment. The OEM segment is estimated to expand at a significant growth rate in the near future, in terms of volume and value.

In terms of geography, the global automotive integrated control switch market can be segmented into North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and Middle East & Africa. Asia pacific held a prominent share of the global automotive integrated control switch market. Countries such as China, Japan, and India are leading manufacturing hubs for automotive components. Key players operating in the automotive integrated control switch market are more likely to focus on the market in Asia Pacific due low cost labor and government support for FDI, which in turn is expected to boost the automotive integrated control switch market in the region. Â

Major players operating in the global automotive integrated control switch market include ZF Friedrichshafen AG, Continental AG, Panasonic Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH, Delphi Technologies, and Honeywell, Inc.

