N-Butanol Market – Overview on Key Innovations 2017 – 2025
Segmentation- N-Butanol Market
The N-Butanol Market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each N-Butanol Market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the N-Butanol Market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the N-Butanol across various industries. The N-Butanol Market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.
key players in the country. The market in Germany dominates the European market for n-butanol having accounted highest market share followed by France. Middle East and Latin America is also giving positive sentiments for the growth of n-butanol in the region.
Global N-Butanol Market: Market Segmentation
The global n-butanol market can be segmented based on its application and region. On the basis of application, the market is divided into direct solvent, butyl acrylate, butyl acetate, glycol ethers, and plasticizers, urea–formaldehyde, melamine–formaldehyde, and others.
Global N-Butanol Market: Market Participants
Examples of some of the key market participants in the global n-butanol market are Sasol Ltd, BASF SE, Dow Chemical, OXEA, BASF-PETRONAS Chemicals., Eastman, Mitsubishi Chemical, Grupa Azoty, KH Neochem, Sinopec, Cobalt Technologies, CNPC, INEOS, Formosa Plastics Corp, Saudi Kayan, and Perstorp Holding AB, among others.
Regional analysis for Market includes
- North America
- Latin America
- Europe
- Asia Pacific & Japan
- The Middle East and Africa
